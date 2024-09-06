'The Perfect Couple' star Nicole Kidman lives 'normal life' in Tennessee while dominating Hollywood

When Nicole Kidman is not in the Hollywood spotlight, she prefers her simpler life in Tennessee.

After "The Perfect Couple" star traveled the world for her upcoming series, Kidman shared that she looks forward to her "normal life" in Nashville.

"I have a very normal life. I’m right now going, ‘Yes, I'll be at the parent-teacher tomorrow night,'" she told Extra.

Kidman and longtime husband Keith Urban share two daughters – Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

When the "Babygirl" actress was asked what kind of parent she is, Kidman described herself as a "loving" mother.

Kidman previously shared that her two teenage daughters, Sunday and Faith, enjoy raiding their Hollywood mother’s wardrobe.

"They go into my closet, and it looks like a bomb’s hit it," Kidman told Entertainment Tonight. "They go crazy in there."

"They just take a T-shirt! But they wreak havoc," she quipped.

The Oscar winner’s comments come after Kidman shared that she drives a Subaru instead of the Lamborghini that her husband bought her.

During an interview last month, Kidman admitted that cars weren't her thing, although her husband has an affinity for them.

"My husband is a car person. I am not a car person," she told Victoria Beckham during a Vogue Australia interview. "I’m like, ‘You can pick me up in anything, I’ll be happy,’" she said. "I do like a bit of air conditioning."

"But what do you drive?" Beckham inquired. "That’s what I want to know. What does Nicole drive?"

"So here’s the thing. My husband bought me a Lamborghini," Kidman revealed, before divulging she doesn't operate it. "But I drive a Subaru, and he drives the Lamborghini."

Beckham said she could envision Kidman stepping out of a Lamborghini, a car known for its unique scissor doors. "I love the idea of Nicole Kidman pulling up somewhere and the car doors – because they’re the car doors that go up, right?"

Kidman clarified that her Lamborghini model is one without the unique doors – the Urus – which starts at $275,000.

"Oh, OK… I still want to imagine that you’re in that Lamborghini with the wings going up," Beckham continued.

"I think that’s why he bought it for me," Kidman said of Urban. "He loves fast cars, he loves any cars. That’s his thing. He’s a Queensland boy, came from nothing. Sort of the same thing as David where you go, ‘I’m going to build myself up and make myself who I am.’ Like you, like me. We’re self-made, all four of us, right?"

Earlier this year, Kidman confessed she enjoys living a more casual lifestyle.

Kidman previously stated how living in Tennessee allowed her the opportunity to be "just a citizen."

"I like being a part of something not about my work, not about who I am, none of that," she told Elle magazine of doing things like donating diapers or visiting children's hospitals. "Just a citizen who’s in the world. And my kids love that, too, when I do that," she noted.