Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson leaves Hollywood for Tennessee: 'I'm not on guard'

Simpson shares 3 kids with former NFL player husband Eric Johnson

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
close
Jessica Simpson reveals childhood sexual abuse and addiction issues in new memoir Video

Jessica Simpson reveals childhood sexual abuse and addiction issues in new memoir

Jessica Simpsons new memoir reveals struggles with childhood sexual abuse and addiction

Jessica Simpson has joined the growing list of celebrities who have moved away from Hollywood to a more peaceful life in Nashville, Tennessee.

Although the "Public Affair" singer is not completely fleeing from the West Coast, Simpson explained that she rented a temporary summer home in the South, where her family is much happier. 

"Being in Nashville, even my kids are like, 'You laugh the whole time. You're so happy,'" she revealed to E! News. 

JESSICA SIMPSON ADMITS HER KIDS FIND IT 'CONFUSING' THAT SHE IS 'SCRUTINIZED' FOR HER WEIGHT

Jessica Simpson with family split photo

Jessica Simpson leaves Hollywood for a happier life in Tennessee for the summer. (Getty Images/Jessica Simpson/Instagram)

"It's because I'm not on guard. I'm with a lot of like-minded people. It's not about the celebrities … It's really about the music and the heart … the conversation."

Simpson, 43, added that being in the Volunteer State has inspired her to focus on her music. 

"I've been planning this for the last 12 years," she said in reference to her music comeback.

Jessica Simpson smiling

Jessica Simpson released her first single in 1999. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

"I'm not nervous at all, but if you were to ask me two years ago when I was talking about coming back to music, I was frightened," Simpson confessed. "But now, I know exactly what I want."

JESSICA SIMPSON REACTS TO RUMORS SHE'S ON OZEMPIC: 'DO PEOPLE WANT ME TO BE DRINKING AGAIN?'

"I'm building my own platform. I'm doing it for the first time … the way I would … without a label telling me I need to do this song or use this producer. It's all me."

While Simpson is currently focusing on her family and music, critics have recently "scrutinized" the pop star-turned-fashion designer for her weight.

Jessica Simpson in a hot pink dress poses next to Maxwell in a jean shirt and skirt split a different pose

Fashion designer Jessica Simpson poses with her daughter Maxwell while at work. (Jessica Simpson Instagram)

The "Irresistible" singer, who has spoken about gaining and losing 100 pounds on three separate occasions, said her children are perplexed by the public's interest in her weight.

"My kids see me being still scrutinized, and it's very confusing to them. Because they're like, ‘I don’t even understand this … Why don't they just say you look pretty, mommy? You look pretty!'"

Jessica Simpson holds her daughter Birdie Mae and is surrounded by husband Eric and daughter and son Maxwell and Ace at an event for the Jessica Simpson Collection

Jessica Simpson says she wants to be a good role model for her three young kids. (Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Jessica Simpson Collection)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"And I'm like, ‘Honey, like, I really don’t' – I wish I could explain it, I wish I could say for me, that it's gotten better, but it still remains the same, and I don't know why," Simpson said of continued criticism while appearing on Access Hollywood.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Simpson shares three children with her former NFL player husband Eric Johnson: Maxwell Drew, 11, Ace Knute, 10, and Birdie Mae, 4.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending