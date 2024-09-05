Keith Urban calls Miley Cyrus’ voice an ‘ashtray’ in bizarre compliment

Keith Urban made a bold and bizarre comment when describing Miley Cyrus’ voice.

During a radio interview, Urban performed a small rendition of Cyrus’ hit song "Flowers" and was asked what it was like working with the pop star.

The country music singer compared the 31-year-old's voice to an "ashtray," but said he meant it in the best way possible.

The radio host asked, "Can you tell us about Miley Cyrus and the talent of Miley Cyrus? You've performed with her before, haven't you?"

The 56-year-old replied, "I've always loved Miley. I love that voice, man, that voice."

"She sounds like an ashtray. And I mean that as a compliment," he said on the latest episode of Nova 96.9's Fitzy and Wippa with Kate Ritchie in Sydney, Australia.

After an uproar of laughter was heard from the radio hosts, Urban continued to criticize artists who aren’t "legit" country stars.

He explained how he doesn’t believe how some "BS" pop artists don’t appear authentic in Nashville.

"The only thing that’s changed about country [music] … is that all those pop acts are coming to Nashville and trying to get on a collab with someone from country … it’s never happened before," Urban remarked.

"It's a funny thing, because you still need the support of the system in Nashville, and if you go about it the right way, like Post [Malone] did, you'll see the love," he said.

When asked which young artists are breaking the mold in the country music industry, Urban replied with a couple of names.

"They're just rootsy, authentic, storytelling people. They're legit. Aussies like legit," he pointed out.

"Luke [Combs] is legit, Lainey Wilson is legit. Morgan Wallen's legit ... I think a lot of people are sick of the BS with a lot of artists … what's real and what isn't."

Urban is married to Hollywood actor Nicole Kidman. The couple tied the knot in 2006.

Urban and Kidnman, 57, are Australian. They met in 2005.

Kidman had previously been married to actor Tom Cruise, with whom she adopted two children over the course of their marriage.

Kidman and Urban share two daughters -- Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.