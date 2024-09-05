Expand / Collapse search
Keith Urban

Keith Urban calls Miley Cyrus’ voice an ‘ashtray’ in bizarre compliment

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
Keith Urban talks how his family supports his music career Video

Keith Urban discussed how his wife Nicole Kidman and their children support his music career.

Keith Urban made a bold and bizarre comment when describing Miley Cyrus’ voice. 

During a radio interview, Urban performed a small rendition of Cyrus’ hit song "Flowers" and was asked what it was like working with the pop star. 

The country music singer compared the 31-year-old's voice to an "ashtray," but said he meant it in the best way possible.

KEITH URBAN, NICOLE KIDMAN SHARE HUMBLE ROOTS OF COMING TO AMERICA ‘WITH NOTHING’

keith urban, miley cyrus

Country star Keith Urban "complimented" Miley Cyrus' voice and said she sounded like an "ashtray." (Getty Images)

The radio host asked, "Can you tell us about Miley Cyrus and the talent of Miley Cyrus? You've performed with her before, haven't you?"

The 56-year-old replied, "I've always loved Miley. I love that voice, man, that voice."

"She sounds like an ashtray. And I mean that as a compliment," he said on the latest episode of Nova 96.9's Fitzy and Wippa with Kate Ritchie in Sydney, Australia.

After an uproar of laughter was heard from the radio hosts, Urban continued to criticize artists who aren’t "legit" country stars

He explained how he doesn’t believe how some "BS" pop artists don’t appear authentic in Nashville. 

Country star Keith Urban performed a small rendition of "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus on an Australian radio show.

Country star Keith Urban performed a small rendition of "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus on an Australian radio show. (Getty Images)

"The only thing that’s changed about country [music] … is that all those pop acts are coming to Nashville and trying to get on a collab with someone from country … it’s never happened before," Urban remarked.

Keith Urban, Faith Margaret Urban, Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, Sybella Hawley and Nicole Kidman pose together on the red carpet

Keith Urban, Faith Margaret Urban, Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, Sybella Hawley and Nicole Kidman at the AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring Nicole Kidman. (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

"It's a funny thing, because you still need the support of the system in Nashville, and if you go about it the right way, like Post [Malone] did, you'll see the love," he said.

When asked which young artists are breaking the mold in the country music industry, Urban replied with a couple of names.

Urban is married to Hollywood actor Nicole Kidman. The couple have been married since 2006.

Urban is married to Hollywood actor Nicole Kidman. The couple have been married since 2006. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

"They're just rootsy, authentic, storytelling people. They're legit. Aussies like legit," he pointed out.  

"Luke [Combs] is legit, Lainey Wilson is legit. Morgan Wallen's legit ... I think a lot of people are sick of the BS with a lot of artists … what's real and what isn't."

Urban is married to Hollywood actor Nicole Kidman. The couple tied the knot in 2006.

NICOLE KIDMAN'S TENNESSEE HOME ALLOWS HER TO BE 'JUST A CITIZEN': 'MY KIDS LOVE THAT'

Urban and Kidnman, 57, are Australian. They met in 2005. 

Kidman had previously been married to actor Tom Cruise, with whom she adopted two children over the course of their marriage.

Kidman and Urban share two daughters -- Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

