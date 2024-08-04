Nicole Kidman drives a Subaru despite Keith Urban buying her a Lamborghini

Famous Aussie actress Nicole Kidman just can't kick the outback.

The elusive and ever-talented actress proved she's a little more down-to-earth than a litany of awards and accolades might make her seem.

She shared the surprising kind of car she drives in a conversation with Victoria Beckham.

Beckham, who was interviewed by Kidman for Vogue Australia, was eager to learn what kind of car the "Moulin Rouge" star drove. The conversation was prompted by Beckham's viral moment last year, when she told viewers in her Netflix documentary that she grew up "working-class," only to be challenged by her husband David Beckham, who insisted she share that her father drove a Rolls-Royce.

"Did you really get driven to school in a Rolls?" Kidman asked the beloved Spice Girl.

"You know, my dad had a Rolls-Royce and he also had a white van. I came from a working-class background and so my dad in the '80s, he was an entrepreneur, he started his business with my mum at the kitchen table, and he did very well, so he bought himself a Rolls-Royce. We went to a regular school, and we didn’t live in a big house and the minute he made money he went and bought himself a Rolls-Royce," Beckham explained.

"One day we’d go to school in the Rolls-Royce and one day we’d go in the van because he’d still work, he was an electrical wholesaler and he was very much a worker. Me and my siblings used to beg him, can we please go to school in the white van? Like, we were mortified at the idea of going in the Rolls-Royce. How things have changed! Nowadays, I’d be like, don’t worry about the van, let’s go in the Roller! But in those days, we just wanted to fit in."

Kidman admitted cars weren't her thing, although her husband, musician Keith Urban, has an affinity for them.

"My husband is a car person. I am not a car person," she told the fashion designer. "I’m like, you can pick me up in anything, I’ll be happy," she said. "I do like a bit of air conditioning."

"But what do you drive?" Beckham inquired. "That’s what I want to know. What does Nicole drive?"

"So here’s the thing. My husband bought me a Lamborghini," Kidman revealed, before divulging she doesn't operate it. "But I drive a Subaru, and he drives the Lamborghini."

Beckham said she could envision Kidman stepping out of a Lamborghini, which are known for their unique scissor doors. "I love the idea of Nicole Kidman pulling up somewhere and the car doors – because they’re the car doors that go up, right?"

Kidman clarified that her Lamborghini model is one without the unique doors – the Urus – which starts at $275,000.

"Oh, OK… I still wanna imagine that you’re in that Lamborghini with the wings going up," Beckham continued.

"I think that’s why he bought it for me," Kidman said of Urban. "He loves fast cars, he loves any cars. That’s his thing. He’s a Queensland boy, came from nothing. Sort of the same thing as David where you go, ‘I’m going to build myself up and make myself who I am.’ Like you, like me. We’re self-made, all four of us, right?"

This isn't the first time Kidman has alluded to living a more casual lifestyle. In an interview with Elle magazine earlier this year, Kidman previously stated how living in Tennessee allowed her the opportunity to be "just a citizen."

"I like being a part of something not about my work, not about who I am, none of that," she told the outlet of doing things like donating diapers or visiting children's hospitals. "Just a citizen who’s in the world. And my kids love that, too, when I do that," she noted.