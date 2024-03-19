Nicole Kidman's Tennessee home allows her to be 'just a citizen': 'My kids love that'

Nicole Kidman is just a regular "citizen" when she's at home in Tennessee with her children and husband, Keith Urban.

The Oscar-award winning actress can be found contributing to her community by buying diapers for a school donation drive or visiting a local children's hospital.

"I like being a part of something not about my work, not about who I am, none of that," Kidman said in an interview with Elle magazine. "Just a citizen who’s in the world. And my kids love that, too, when I do that."

Outside of her Tennessee home, Kidman is known as one of the most successful actresses. She is famous for her roles in "Being the Ricardos," "Cold Mountain" and "Moulin Rouge!" The actress also launched her own production company, Blossom Films, in 2010. The company is behind projects such as "Rabbit Hole," "Big Little Lies," "The Undoing," "Nine Perfect Strangers" and, most recently, "Expats."

Kidman was also recently named an ambassador for Balenciaga and attended the New York premiere of "Expats" dressed in Atelier Versace.

"It feels a little unreal at times," she told the outlet. "I want to get out, take my dress off, and put my jammies on. It’s kind of like the opposite of Cinderella – I’m happy to go home and just go back to me. It does feel a little overwhelming. I’m like, ‘I need to go home now. I’m very tired. I want to get warm, and I want to curl up, and I want to feel real.’"

But for Kidman, she's much more than an actress and Hollywood business mogul.

"I have a very full life with people that I love," she told Elle. "I’m raising daughters. I’m a wife, I’m a best friend. I’m a sister, I’m an aunt. I have deeply intimate relationships with people. And that, to me, is the meaning of life – and then taking care of what we leave behind, who we leave behind and how we do that, and our sense of respect for that."

The importance of family is intertwined in Kidman's professional life as well. While the actress acknowledged she was "struggling" with her personal life when she won an Oscar in 2003 after portraying Virginia Woolf in "The Hours," she has found joy in sharing her nominations with her family.

"I haven’t won an Oscar when I wasn’t lonely," Kidman admitted. "I’ve been nominated since winning, and for me, it’s very much about the family, whether it be my mother, my husband, my kids."

"There’s something about it where you go, ‘Oh look, I earned this for the family,’" she added. "That makes it fun. That gives it meaning and gives it a joy."

Kidman currently has a handful of projects in post-production, including "A Perfect Couple" and "Babygirl." The actress stars as Margaret in "Expats," available on Amazon Prime Video. The series showcases a group of expatriates living in Hong Kong.

She not only acts in the show but also produced. Kidman revealed she took inspiration for her character's story line from her own life, including the moment she couldn't stop laughing after seeing her father's coffin.

"I literally started laughing because I was so grief-stricken and so devastated. My body and my psyche just couldn’t handle it," Kidman admitted. "Even at other times in my life, I’ve laughed at inappropriate times because I have this weird short-circuiting. It’s like you need this moment to keep you alive, in a way, otherwise you’ll die. It’s too much pain."

