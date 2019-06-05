'The Office' alum Mindy Kaling claims she was 'diversity hire' for hit show: I was 'embarrassed by it'

“The Office” alum Mindy Kaling claimed she was the hit show’s “diversity hire” in a recent interview.

Speaking to USA Today about her soon-to-be-released movie “Late Night,” Kaling was also candid about her time on the hit NBC show which helped propel her to fame. The 39-year-old actress has also several producer, writer and director credits.

“NBC paid for my salary, it didn’t come out of the (show’s) budget,” she explained to the publication. “And I remember being acutely aware of that and embarrassed by it, frankly.”

"If one of the other writers who is white and male has a bad day or off day or isn’t as funny as they should be, you don’t think that’s a reflection of all white men,” said Kaling, who was also a co-writer in "The Office."

“I had this huge fear of, ‘God, I’m representing so many millions of people here by my sheer presence, and if I do not do well, it’s a reflection on my race and my gender.’”

Kaling – who following “The Office” went on to star in the hit comedy series “The Mindy Project” – said she doesn't necessarily use diversity programs to find new talent. Rather, according to USA Today, she “tends to hire female assistants with dreams of becoming writers, mentoring and promoting them.”

Kaling is currently writing a new show for Netflix while her reboot of “Four Weddings and a Funeral” – which she co-wrote and co-produced – will be available on Hulu at the end of July.

The actress also spoke on being a single mom, telling the publication becoming a parent was unexpected.

“I wasn’t ready. I don’t think anyone is ever ready. I definitely knew I wanted kids, but the decision, it was not something that I had, like, planned,” she said of her daughter Katherine, adding: "I have been really surprised by how much I crave time with her. Just that there was a side of me that could really enjoy being around the baby."