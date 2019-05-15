Barefoot wines, Mindy Kaling promote 'JOMO' with new line of box wines

Nothing like a tall glass of wine to complement your JOMO – or, joy of missing out.

The positive FOMO (fear of missing out) counterpart is the latest social phenomenon sweeping the country, at least according to award-winning wine brand Barefoot, who has teamed up with actress Mindy Kaling to promote the trend – and their new line of boxes wines, Barefoot on Tap.

In a series of YouTube shorts, Kaling demonstrates the art of enjoying a night at home – and offers some helpful tips on how to cancel plans and truly commit to staying in, like making up a work excuse or claiming your long-lost sister has shown up unexpectedly at your door.

A believable explanation is not the only thing necessary to take advantage of JOMO, though. Having dinner delivered and being in a cozy outfit are also required – as well as tucking in with one of Barefoot on Tap's new three-liter boxes, available in six different varietals such as Pinot Grigio, Chardonnay, Moscato and the ever-popular Rosé.

The JOMO drink companion was created to compete with the dreaded FOMO.

“In our uniquely Barefoot way, we offer fans a fun and creative way to experience the joy of missing out,” said Anna Bell, Vice President of Marketing at Barefoot. “We’ve all had those nights where curling up on the couch sounds so much better than going out. We hope Mindy’s message encourages people to embrace that night in with a glass of Barefoot On Tap!”

Because, as the “Late Night” star says, “sometimes, home is where the party is.”