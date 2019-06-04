Chrissy Teigen slams troll who criticizes daughter Luna’s hair

Chrissy Teigen was quick to respond to a troll who criticized her young daughter’s hair.

In a video posted to Instagram this week, Teigen, 33, negotiates with her 3-year-old daughter Luna about how many pieces of candy she can have.

“I now call to order the meeting of the candy,” Teigen says in the video. “First off, Luna, I would like you to speak. Tell me about why you deserve the candy.”

CHRISSY TEIGEN SAYS SHE AND JOHN LEGEND SHARE ‘BAD GUY’ DISCIPLINARY ROLE AS PARENTS

“I want the candy [because] I want it and I like it,” Luna, who was seated next to her father John Legend, says in response.

The pair later settled on two pieces of candy.

After Teigen took to Instagram with the footage and many of the model’s followers were quick to comment on the sweet exchange. But at least one person took the opportunity to criticize the young girl’s hair.

“Finally someone brushed her hair,” a troll reportedly wrote, according to Us Weekly.

“All by herself! Maybe she can come do your makeup,” Teigen purportedly clapped back, per the publication.

Teigen, the author of “Cravings: Hungry for More,” isn't shy when it comes to firing back at social media followers who criticize her.

“I have moods like anybody else. Some days, I’ll wake up and I’ll read something and it’ll totally not affect me,” Teigen told Good Housekeeping in January.

CHRISSY TEIGEN REVEALS HER STRATEGY FOR COMBATING INTERNET TROLLS

"But if I read that same thing the next day — after a night of no sleep and a really rough day with Luna—it naturally gets to you because you’re in a sh--tier mood,” she continued. “If I wake up, and I’m like, ‘Ugh, I feel bloated, I haven’t worked out for a few days’ and I read something about my body? That’s the day that I’m gonna speak up. It’s just crazy how judgmental people can be.”

Separately, Teigen, referring to Internet trolls, told Page Six in May she doesn't take things as personally as she once did.

“I think you can respond [to trolls] if you’re having fun with them and make it more lighthearted. I used to respond to so many things and I don’t even like it when Twitter is an angry place," she said, adding “I’m much more able to laugh everything off, so I’ve grown a lot, we’ll say, with Twitter and Instagram."

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.