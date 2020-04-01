'The Masked Singer' purchases 10,000 surgical masks for New York hospitals

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

"The Masked Singer" is paying it forward amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The television show and FOX, the network it airs on, have announced that they have donated 10,000 surgical masks to New York hospitals.

Ken Jeong, a judge on the show, who also happens to have a medical degree, made the announcement in a video on the show's official Twitter page on Wednesday.

"Hi, this is Ken Jeong. FOX and 'The Masked Singer' have purchased 10,000 FDA-approved N95 surgical masks," said Jeong, 50. "They arrived in New York yesterday and will be delivered to hospitals in dire need of equipment."

He continued: "On behalf of everybody on 'The Masked Singer,' we are sending all of our love, thoughts and best wishes to all affected by coronavirus aka COVID-19. Stay safe and healthy and love you."

Fox News has learned that the financing for the masks came from a fund for an Emmy Award season event this spring, which will no longer be taking place.

Jeong appears in the show alongside fellow judges Melissa McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. "The Masked Singer" airs on Wednesdays at 8/7 C.

Many other Hollywood heavyweights have made similar donations, such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, who has donated $1 million in medical masks and gear to hospital workers.

Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus and more stars have also made contributions to their communities and beyond in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.