Taylor Swift helps small Nashville record store stay open during coronavirus crisis

Taylor Swift is lending a helping hand to a local business.

The 30-year-old musician made a special donation to Grimey’s New & Preloved Music, an independent record store located in her hometown of Nashville, Tenn.

According to the store's co-owner Doyle Davis, Swift's contribution has helped the store stay afloat during its mandatory closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The monetary donation was enough for Grimey's to pay each employee and give them three months’ worth of health care.

“We were very surprised, and I would have to say amazed, that Taylor Swift reached out to us through her publicist to offer some relief during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Davis told Rolling Stone.

“I didn’t even know we were on her radar, but she really stepped up to help after the recent tornadoes that struck Nashville and middle Tennessee, and now she’s trying to help a beloved small business in her city," he said.

“Taylor generously offered some direct relief to my staff and to cover three months of our health care costs for our group-insurance plan,” Davis continued. “It’s a huge deal to us, and now I have some peace of mind as we apply for [Small Business Association] loans to pay rent, vendors, and other expenses. This assistance from Ms. Swift helps give us a real shot at coming back on the other side of this.”

“It’s incredibly heartening and totally surreal that Taylor Swift has offered to help us out in such a significant way,” Grimey’s buyer Will Orman added. “With so much uncertainty about what lies ahead, we’re deeply grateful to be able to look forward to returning to the store and continuing to share music and connect with our community, thanks to Taylor’s generous support.”

Swift has been very vocal during the outbreak. She urged her fans on social media to stay home to save lives.

“I’m seeing lots of get-togethers and hangs and parties still happening,” the Grammy winner wrote on Instagram in March. “This is the time to cancel plans, actually truly isolate as much as you can, and don’t assume that because you don’t feel sick that you aren’t possibly passing something on to someone elderly or vulnerable to this. It’s a really scary time, but we need to make sacrifices right now.”

She also has previously made donations to Feeding America and the World Health Organization and, according to People magazine, donated $3,000 each to at least two fans who expressed their financial burdens.