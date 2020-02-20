Tony Hawk on stepping out of his comfort zone for 'The Masked Singer': 'I always like a new challenge'

Time to address the elephant in the room.

On Wednesday night, professional skater Tony Hawk was the latest celebrity unmasked on FOX's hit singing competition series "The Masked Singer."

"It was liberating, it was frightening, but ultimately I enjoyed it," Hawk, 51, told Fox News about his time on the show. "It was a big challenge for me."

Dressed as an elephant, Hawk performed The Cure's "Friday I'm In Love" in front of celebrity judges and a live audience -- not to mention all the viewers watching at home.

"I generally don't sing at all," admitted the skateboarder. "I do have some history of musicians in my family, so I was sort of banking on that to get me through."

The idea behind the show is that audience members don't know the identity of the celebrity singing in front of them, and while Hawk was able to keep his involvement on the show under wraps for the most part, he admitted that a few people were on to him.

"I have kids in college, so they're the ones who didn't know, but my immediate household definitely knew because I'd have to be in LA for a couple of days at a time," he said. "That's usually not what I'm doing when I'm home."

Hawk noted that his friends and co-workers were all surprised by the reveal, and even though he was the first in his group of performers to be sent packing, Hawk said he received positive feedback from those closest to him.

"They might just be being nice, but they said I was in key," Hawk said. "That's as far as I could go with it, that's the best I could hope for."

Although not known for his singing, the professional skater discovered that his ability to perform could serve to inspire others.

"I always like a new challenge, but I never thought it would be something on this level," he said. "If I can go out there and sing in front of a national audience, then there's hope for anyone to do anything they want.

"The Masked Singer" airs on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. on FOX.

