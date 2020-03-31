All the celebrities starting entertainment projects during coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

As the home quarantine orders across the United States and around the world continues amid the coronavirus pandemic, the demand for entertainment is at an all-time high.

So what better way to pass the time than by watching your favorite celebrities? But they aren't in movies or TV shows -- instead stars like John Krasinksi, Miley Cyrus and Florence Pugh have taken to social media to spread a little joy with DIY talk shows, interview series, and their cooking skills.

Kumail Nanjiani and his wife, Emily V. Gordon, have started a podcast where all the proceeds will go to charity, while the queen of daytime, Oprah Winfrey, is posting interviews on IGTV.

And to help kids feel less alone, Jennifer Garner, Chris Evans, Kelly Clarkson, and many others have banded together to read bedtime stories with Save with Stories.

John Krasinki -- "Some Good News"

The actor-director dives into some newsy headlines before video chatting with a fellow celeb. His first guest was his "Office" co-star Steve Carell.

Miley Cyrus -- "Bright Minded: Live with Miley"

The singer's mini talk show on Instagram features all-star guests like Ashley Graham and Demi Lovato.

David Spade -- "Lo-Fi Chats"

The comedian interviews stars about their shows on Instagram. He just spoke with the cast of the now-viral docuseries "Tiger King."

Chris Evans, Amy Adams, Jennifer Garner, Chris Pratt, and more -- "Save with Stories"

A variety of celebrities read children's books to kids stuck at home via webcam. The readings are posted on Instagram.

"In partnership with Save the Children and No Kid Hungry, we’re offering stories on Instagram and Facebook to provide fun and education to kids and parents stuck at home during the coronavirus outbreak," their website reads.

Chris Harrison -- "Group Dates"

The host of "The Bachelor" franchise, holds nightly "Group Dates," where he and his girlfriend chat with former franchise contestants on Instagram.

John Mayer -- "Current Mood"

The singer posts new videos on his Instagram page where he talks to the camera, shows off his comedy skills, and plays music with fellow stars.

Oprah Winfrey -- "Oprah Talks"

The queen of TV has an Instagram show, "Oprah Talks," where she speaks to a variety of different people in short interviews such as coronavirus survivor Idris Elba and exonerated death row inmate Anthony Ray Hinton.

Florence Pugh

The actress films herself cooking and drinking wine in her kitchen while under quarantine. The videos are saved on her Instagram page.

Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon -- "Staying In"

The actor announced on his social media channels that all the proceeds from the new podcast will go to charity.

"Hello all. @emilyvgordon & I are doing a podcast to raise money for various charities that help those affected by this quarantine. It's called Staying In with Emily & Kumail& the 1st ep is available right now," he wrote.

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.