Bindi Irwin shares video of late Steve Irwin gushing about fatherhood to celebrate her 22nd birthday

Bindi Irwin celebrated her 22nd birthday on Thursday with a tribute to her parents, Terri and Steve Irwin.

The conservationist posted vintage footage of her late father Steve discussing his joy about being a parent. There were also clips woven in of Terri, now 56, holding her daughter in the hospital after giving birth, Irwin playing with her dad, learning to walk and more.

“22 years ago my parents decided to start a family. I will forever be grateful for their unconditional love and encouragement to follow my dreams,” Irwin began her post. “I chose the two most compassionate, dedicated and loving people in the world to be my mum and dad.”

She added: “There are no words to describe the amount of love in my heart for them both.”

In the video, Steve expressed, “The most incredible wildlife encounter of my life was the birth of my daughter Bind. Here's this little baby girl. I swear she just fitted right in here in the palms of my hands. It was a combination of adrenaline and just emotion."

The “Crocodile Hunter” continued: "It was like a euphoric feeling. I was in total utopia. And I ran around the hospital. 'Look at this! Look at this!' And they're like, 'Yes, we've got our own.' 'Yeah, but you haven't got one like this one! Look at this little beauty! Look at this little beauty!' I'm showing everyone. The nurses, the other ladies that have just given birth. And they're like, 'Oh, crikey.'

"I am the proudest father on the face of the earth. No doubt," he concluded.

Steve was killed by a stingray while filming off the Great Barrier Reef on Sept. 4, 2006. He was 44. The "Crocodile Hunter" also shared son Robert with Terri.

Irwin also posted another video to thank fans for their birthday wishes.

"Hey guys, it's Bindi here. I don't really record a whole lot of selfie videos, but I really felt like it was important to send you some love and light to thank you for your incredible birthday messages, your kind words,” she said.

Irwin continued: “Thank you for your support today and every day. It means the world to me and my family."

The conservationist also urged her fans to “spread a little more love and light” during the unprecedented times.

Irwin concluded: "Here at Australia Zoo we're really busy. Our wildlife hospital is still rescuing and rehabilitating animals, and we'll continue to fight the good fight. But let's hope for a brighter future and work together to make a difference."