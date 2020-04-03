Teresa Giudice's dad, Giacinto Gorga, dead at 76: 'My protector, my hero'

Teresa Giudice's father, Giacinto Gorga, died on Friday, April 3, Fox News can confirm. He was 76 years old.

The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star revealed the news on her social media accounts.

"My father, my protector, my hero, God took you early this morning to be with mommy, I saw you peacefully pass & I know you kept fighting for my daughters and I. I have so many amazing thoughts of you, every day seeing you in the kitchen at my home, teaching my girls to cook, my partner in crime on shopping trips, your love of the shore & my travel buddy," she wrote.

TERESA GIUDICE ASKS FANS FOR PRAYERS FOR HER 'STRUGGLING' DAD: 'I NEED HIM'

"You always wanted everyone to have a good time, eat great food, have a stiff drink and enjoy life. You are the absolute strongest man I know & I know you missed mommy so much but you stayed for us. Thank you for being the best husband, father & Nonno. Your devotion to mommy was one for the record books, you were the true example and a gentleman and devoted husband. You visited mommy every single day & would go twice for the days you missed while traveling or if you were to sick to go, my silver lining is knowing you’ll be together now. Thank you for showing us all what true love is. Love you Papa Rest In Peace," she concluded in her tribute to him.

The family's attorney told Fox News in a statement that Giacinto's death was not coronavirus (COVID-19) related. “Mr. Gorga’s passing was not related to COVID-19. As the family grieves his untimely passing, they are praying for everyone affected by the virus," he said.

Teresa 47, reached out to fans on Instagram on Thursday, asking them to send prayers to her father.

TERESA GIUDICE'S BROTHER JOE GORGA THINKS THERE'S 'ZERO CHANCE' REALITY STAR AND HUSBAND WILL RECONCILE

"At this trying time I’m graciously asking for any extra prayers, good vibes, love....please send my fathers way," she wrote in the caption. "My father is struggling and my girls and I need him, we need his love, his presence & his strength."

To cap off the post, Giudice added the hashtag "#thepowerofprayers," as well as a red heart emoji and a prayer hands symbol.

Giacinto's exact cause of death is unclear at this time.

The family patriarch started living with Teresa and her four daughters -- Gia, 19; Gabriella, 16; Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11 -- in 2017 after his wife, Antonia, died from pneumonia.

Teresa's brother, Joe Gorga, also reacted to the tragic news on social media.

TERESA GIUDICE SAYS SHE'S 'KNOWN FOR A LONG TIME SHE WANTED TO SEPERATE FROM JOE GIUDICE

"I can’t believe he is gone," Joe wrote. "The world lost an amazing man human being today. He was exactly what a true father and husband should be. I will miss you more than you know, But go find your wife because I know that’s all you want and all you’ve ever talked about for the past 3 years. You will be missed every single day. You had energy that lit up a room and everyone fell in love with you🙏🏼 You were truly one of a kind. I’m so happy you’re in no more pain. Rest In Peace Finally."

Joe's wife, Melissa Gorga, honored her father-in-law in another post.

"Heaven just got another angel," she captioned a photo gallery. "You’ve been the only Dad I’ve known for the past 16 years. You were such an incredible man and such a loving Nonno.. they don’t make them like you anymore. Thank you for teaching my husband how to treat his wife the way you treated yours. Thank you for teaching me how to cook everything I make. Thank you for all the energy you’ve always brought everywhere you went. Run to your wife. She’s waiting for you. RIP we will miss you forever."

Teresa's soon-to-be ex-husband, Joe Giudice, reacted as well to the news. He's been living it his native Italy after being released from ICE custody in the fall.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Joe called his father-in-law "a guiding light."

"Thank you for setting an example for us and my girls-you're an exemplary example. We benefited from it every day. Thank you for being a guiding light — your experiences and knowledge helped us navigate day-to-day challenges. Thank you for cooking at family holiday dinners— I cherish the times we all sat around the table together playing cards and listening to your remembrances of thanks. Thank you for your wit— your daughter got the best of that. Now, Your ❤️ and my dad are smiling in this tough time because they get to enjoy your good food and funny jokes. Cin con," he said.

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.