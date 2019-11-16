Teresa Giudice talks being a single parent, 'emotional' trip seeing Joe in Italy

Teresa Giudice is still adjusting to being a single parent to four daughters.

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star, 47, is raising kids -- Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10 -- while her husband, Joe Giudice, has moved back to native Italy while awaiting a verdict in his deportation appeal.

The family just returned from visiting him outside Naples, and she admitted the experience was a mix of emotions.

TERESA GIUDICE ASKS PEOPLE TO ‘PRAY’ FOR HUSBAND JOE GIUDICE AMID DEPORTATION DRAMA

"You guys will see that play out. I can’t give a lot away, but I’m happy for him. I’m happy that he’s free. It was a very emotional trip. I cried a lot,” the reality TV star revealed during the "RHONJ" panel at BravoCon 2019 in New York City.

“Milania was so happy that the six of us were together, eating together… He didn’t have to sit in ICE for 7 months, but he did. He fought. His daughters saw that he fought," she added.

The bestselling author also spoke about how being the only parent in the country for her daughters is extremely stressful.

“It’s difficult. Joe and I were really strict with Gia. But then when the whole legal thing happened, I got a little soft because I was all by myself. Not that I spoiled them, but I tried to make up for the pain of Joe not being there,” she explained.

JOE GIUDICE AND FAMILY 'EXTREMELY DISAPPOINTED' AFTER DEPORTATION APPEAL DENIED

“My girls had to grow up quick because of everything we’ve been through," Teresa continued.

In particular, Milania really struggled -- “[Milania] saw a therapist last year. She had trouble in school. Now, she’s doing well in school. She lost over 40 pounds."

“I thought the girls would be fine when we came back from Italy, but they’re really missing Joe still. I try to compensate. I jump over hoops for them because of everything that we’re going through. But they are amazing kids.”

The Bravo cameras followed the family abroad and the footage will be featured soon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Joe, also 47, served a 41-month prison sentence for fraud. He was released in March. Before he left, Teresa served 11 months after pleading guilty in 2014 to financial fraud.