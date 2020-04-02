Expand / Collapse search
©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Teresa Giudice asks fans for prayers for her 'struggling' dad: 'I need him'

By Nate Day | Fox News
Teresa Giudice is asking for help.

The reality star, 47, reached out to fans on Instagram on Thursday, asking them to send prayers to her father.

The picture showed Giudice with her four daughters -- Gia, 19; Gabriella, 16; Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11 -- all with Giudice's father, Giacinto Gorga, 76.

Everyone in the photo has a wide grin on their face while two of the girls plant kisses on either of Giacinto's cheeks with a birthday cake on the table in front of them.

"At this trying time I’m graciously asking for any extra prayers, good vibes, love....please send my fathers way," she wrote in the caption. "My father is struggling and my girls and I need him, we need his love, his presence & his strength."

To cap off the post, Giudice added the hashtag "#thepowerofprayers," as well as a red heart emoji and a prayer hands symbol.

Giudice shared the same photo on her Instagram Story, again asking for prayers while the song "Because You Loved Me" by Celine Dion played.

Teresa Giudice asked for prayers for her "struggling" father on Instagram.

She shared a similar sentiment in the text written over the photo on her story: "Please send prayers my way if you can... my father is struggling and I need him to get better."

Giacinto's exact affliction is unclear at this time.

Despite Gorga holding some ill feelings towards Giudice's estranged husband Joe, he commented on the photo, sending well wishes.

"I love you all god help my father in law and family," Joe wrote. "Prayers."