Teresa Giudice says she's 'known for a long time' she wanted to separate from Joe Giudice

Teresa and Joe Giudice's recent decision to separate is something the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star wanted a long time ago.

The 47-year-old mother of four discussed the estranged couple's split on PeopleTV's Reality Check this week, where she hinted that she knew she wanted out of her 20-year marriage to Joe prior to the couple's reunion in Italy last November.

"I've known for, like, a long time," Teresa said. "Just because we've been apart for so long. We've been apart for a really long time."

TERESA GIUDICE AND DAUGHTERS HEAD HOME AFTER VISITING FATHER JOE IN ITALY

The mother of four added that she felt "a lot of resentment" for her husband after the passing of her mom in 2017.

"A lot of things just happened after I lost my mom," she told the outlet.

In February 2019, Teresa was photographed holding hands with another man but denied they were an item. She told PeopleTV this week that Joe has told her he "felt nothing" for her and asked her to find someone new.

She described the end of their marriage as a "build-up."

"But I do wish him well and I just want him to be happy," Teresa added. "I even told the girls and him this...'When you're with someone, I'll even come and hang out with you, with her and with our daughters because I want to make it good.'"

‘RHONJ’ STAR JOE GIUDICE BREAKS HIS SILENCE AFTER ARRIVING IN ITALY

Teresa joined her and Joe's four daughters -- Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11 -- overseas to visit him in his new home in Italy just three months ago.

Teresa and Joe publicly announced they wouldn't decide on the future of their marriage until discussing it in person in Italy. But nearly one month following their reunion, People reported the estranged pair had split for good.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple was apart for four years after they pleaded guilty in 2014 to financial fraud. Teresa served her sentence first and was released in December 2015. Joe then started his 41-month prison term in March 2016.

Joe was held by immigration officials after he completed his sentence. A judge ruled in October 2018 that Joe, who is not an American citizen, would be deported to Italy. He has since appealed the deportation and is still waiting for a final verdict.