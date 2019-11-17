Teresa Giudice says daughter Milania lost 40 pounds during Joe's sentencing

Teresa Giudice said all of her daughters struggled over their parents' legal woes but that her second youngest, Milania, had the hardest time.

Teresa is mom to daughters, Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, with Joe Giudice.

“It’s difficult. Joe and I were really strict with Gia. But then when the whole legal thing happened, I got a little soft because I was all by myself. Not that I spoiled them, but I tried to make up for the pain of Joe not being there,” the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star said at BravoCon on Saturday. “My girls had to grow up quick because of everything we’ve been through.”

TERESA GIUDICE ASKS PEOPLE TO ‘PRAY’ FOR HUSBAND JOE GIUDICE AMID DEPORTATION DRAMA

Teresa, 47, said Milania went to see a therapist last year after having trouble in school and losing more than 40 pounds.

“She saw a therapist last year. She had trouble in school. Now, she’s doing well in school. She lost over 40 pounds,” she shared.

JOE GIUDICE AND FAMILY 'EXTREMELY DISAPPOINTED' AFTER DEPORTATION APPEAL DENIED

She said she thought "the girls would be fine when we came back from Italy" to visit Joe, "but they’re really missing Joe still. I try to compensate. I jump over hoops for them because of everything that we’re going through. But they are amazing kids."

Joe, also 47, finished his 41-month prison sentence for fraud in March. After spending seven months in ICE custody, he was released and is living in Italy while awaiting a verdict in his deportation case.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Giudice's family reunion in Italy was filmed by Bravo cameras.

“You guys will see that play out. I can’t give a lot away, but I’m happy for him. I’m happy that he’s free. It was a very emotional trip. I cried a lot,” Teresa said. “Milania was so happy that the six of us were together, eating together. … He didn’t have to sit in ICE for 7 months, but he did. He fought. His daughters saw that he fought.”