Teresa Giudice asks people to ‘pray’ for husband Joe Giudice amid deportation drama

Teresa Giudice on Sunday asked a panel audience to “pray” for her husband Joe Giudice amid news that he will be deported to Italy once he completes his prison sentence.

Giudice made her first public appearance on a panel with other “Real Housewives” stars at Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Casino and addressed her husband’s impending deportation with one statement, People reported.

“Everybody, please pray for my family that my husband Joe gets to come home see our daughter Gia graduate,” the reality star said, according to a person at the event. “And that’s all I’m going to say.”

Another witness at the event told Us Weekly that Giudice said: “she cannot wait to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Earlier this month, a judge ordered Joe Giudice to return to his native Italy after he completes his 41-month prison sentence next March. Giudice, who is serving time for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud, is currently being held at FCI Allenwood in Pennsylvania.

TERESA GIUDICE SHARES PHOTO OF CRYING STATUE OF LIBERTY AMID HUSBAND JOE GIUDICE’S DEPORTATION

Teresa Giudice posted a photo of Statue of Liberty crying along with praying hands emoji in the days following the judge’s ruling. She hasn’t indicated how the deportation would affect her family.

Although Giudice has stayed relatively quiet, Gia and Milania, two of the couple’s four children, addressed their father’s news on Instagram.

“My dad , who is the best dad in the world, needs to come home. We aren’t done fighting dad. I can’t believe this is happening. I can’t imagine another day without you. We are gonna do everything we can to fight this daddy!! I love you with all my heart buddy,” Milania, 13, wrote on Instagram.

Gia also wrote in a lengthy caption: “My father is no threat to society he is one of the most warm hearted people I know, he would never harm a soul. He puts everyone else before himself. I know who my father is and I think many of you do too. My father did his time and learned from his mistakes.”