‘RHOBH’ alum Teddi Mellencamp experiencing ‘some rough days’ during cancer treatment, co-star says

Kyle Richards is shedding light on how her former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" co-star Teddi Mellencamp is doing following her cancer diagnosis.

Richards told Extra that Mellencamp has had some "rough days" since being diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer in February.

"She has some rough days right now going through radiation and the immunotherapy, but, you know, you know Teddi," Richards said.

"She is a really strong girl and I do believe she’s going to come out the other side of this, so lots of prayers and positive vibes for her," she added.

"Wild Cards" host Billy Bush noted that Mellencamp has been maintaining her sense of humor through her cancer battle, and Richards agreed.

"She does. She's very positive... She has these group chats that she names, and I'm like, 'Teddi, this is not...' You know, she likes to poke fun of the situation, because that's the only way to get through something like this," Kyle said.

During an interview with Us Weekly last week, Mellencamp shared that doctors had discovered additional tumors after she underwent emergency brain surgery last month.

Mellencamp, who has been battling skin cancer since 2022, told the outlet that she was in the fight of her life. However, she said she is determined to remain positive for her family, friends and herself.

"I’m fighting for my life," Mellencamp told the outlet . "But also for my family’s life and all the people I love."

In February, after medication became ineffective for her migraines and Mellencamp began feeling severe pain, she rushed to an emergency room with her estranged husband, Edwin Arroyave.

Mellencamp, who is the daughter of rock icon John Mellancamp, shares daughters Slate, 12, and Dove, 5, and son Cruz, 10, with Arroyave. In November, Mellencamp filed for divorce from Arroyave after 13 years of marriage.

"The pain had become something I’d never felt before," she told US Weekly. "They diagnosed me with multiple brain tumors , but the [ER doctor] says he can’t take them out; they’ve got to get me into Cedars-Sinai [hospital].

"And I’m like, ‘Can’t you get me in tonight? I want to go tonight.’ I had six brain tumors and two lung tumors; they all came from melanoma that metastasized into these tumors inside of my body."

Richards made a few phone calls to get her into a hospital immediately.

"Kyle saved the day," Mellencamp said. "I believe it was within 24 hours that an incredible surgeon was able to remove four tumors from my brain. I didn’t know they had been there for six months to a year, and we had no idea."

Mellencamp began radiation and immunotherapy treatment immediately after her surgery, which took a toll on her body.

"I thought I was going to feel like how I felt after my neck lift," she said. "My reaction is always a headache, and I found out that’s good news because it means that the immunotherapy or the radiation is killing your cancer."

