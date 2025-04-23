Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

The Real Housewives

'RHOBH' star Teddi Mellencamp's tumors have 'significantly shrunk' as she fights Stage 4 cancer

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Teddi Mellencamp was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer earlier this year

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for April 23 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for April 23

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Teddi Mellencamp revealed a positive update on her Stage 4 cancer battle, and said a recent scan showed her brain and lung tumors were decreasing in size.

Mellencamp, 43, held back tears on Wednesday as she shared an update with her millions of followers on social media.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star was hospitalized with multiple brain tumors earlier this year. During a procedure to remove the masses, doctors found two additional tumors in her lungs. 

TEDDI MELLENCAMP TEARS UP OVER LOSING TIME WITH HER KIDS AS SHE BATTLES STAGE FOUR CANCER

Teddi Mellencamp wears blue dress, speaks on Instagram with shaved head split

Teddi Mellencamp shared an emotional update on her Stage 4 cancer battle. (Getty Images/Instagram)

"I just finished with all my scans, and my tumors have significantly shrunk, which doctors believe means that this all will work and that I will be back to myself and feeling good," Mellencamp said. 

"I have two more sessions of immunotherapy and then hopefully I am done and I will be cancer-free." 

‘REAL HOUSEWIVES’ STAR TEDDI MELLENCAMP GIVEN ‘50/50’ CHANCE OF SURVIVING CANCER BATTLE 

She added, "I'm going to keep a positive outlook because that's the way my doctor just spoke to me." 

Mellencamp wrote on her Instagram Stories, "All tumors (metastasized melanoma in my brain and lungs) shrunk or disappeared, so I have 6ish more weeks of immunotherapy and my doctors believe I will be healed if everything stays on course."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

teddi mellencamp on red carpet/teddi in a hospital bed split

Teddi Mellencamp admitted doctors gave her "50/50" odds of surviving cancer. (Getty Images | Teddi Mellencamp Instagram)

The reality star revealed earlier this month that life expectancy rates for cancer patients have been on her mind while she is undergoing immunotherapy for treatment.

"I learned this isn’t the best question to ask if you’re doing immunotherapy, because immunotherapy has only been around 10 years," she said in an interview on "Nightline."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

She was initially upset to hear that immunotherapy has a "50/50" success rate.

Teddi and John Mellencamp at "Watch What Happens Live!"

Teddi Mellencamp is the daughter of singer-songwriter John Mellencamp. (Charles Sykes)

"It’s one of my favorite things to ask: ‘How long I got? What are my chances?’ And they oftentimes say 50/50," she said. Mellencamp remembered telling the doctor, "50/50? I wouldn’t buy a car that’s only gonna drive 50% of the time. I don’t want this."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She added, "And [the doctor’s] like, ‘No, it’s only because that’s how long immunotherapy has been around, so that’s how long the study has worked.’ So that’s when I then try to find the positive."

Teddi Mellencamp and Edwin Arroyave walk red carpet together.

Teddi Mellencamp and estranged husband Edwin Arroyave have three children together. (Mindy Small)

Finding the positive has been a challenge at times.

"I really like to have control, and this is completely out of my control. And for the first time, I’m really scared," Mellencamp said.

The podcast host shares three children with her estranged husband, Edwin Arroyave — Slate, 12; Cruz, 10; and Dove, 5.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

Trending