Teddi Mellencamp is 'so happy' for dad John Mellencamp and fiancée Meg Ryan: They’re 'such an amazing couple'

Teddi Mellencamp couldn’t be more grateful her parents taught her the value of hard work.

Speaking to Fox News, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star explained that her father, Grammy-winning singer John Mellencamp, and her mother, Victoria Granucci, gave her a “good balance" growing up.

“They told me to always work hard for what I want to do,” Mellencamp, 37, told us. “That’s really all I knew. If I want something I had to work hard for it, and that’s really what I attribute a lot of what my business has become because my parents never gave me an easy way out to anything.

“They were like, ‘Oh you want this? Then work harder. Oh, you want this? These are the steps you need to do get there. Nobody’s going to hand it to you.'"

Without that advice at a young age, Mellencamp admits that she doesn’t think she would have the same drive and go-getter attitude she does now.

“I know that it's possible to do anything that I believe in and that I work hard for because I’ve seen it work time and time again for different things in my life.”

Most recently, her parents’ sentiments worked for the South Carolina native's accountability program — ALL IN by Teddi — she has in Los Angeles.

“Essentially what we do is we hold you accountable to your commitments and your goals that you want to make for yourself, lifestyle change, in regards to health and fitness,” Mellencamp shared, noting she’s not “an accountability coach for all walks of your life.”

“But what happens is when you’re feeling your best, you’re doing your best and good things happen,” she continues. “If you’re feeling confident, if you’re feeling good, if you’re feeling committed to making a healthy lifestyle change, everything else kind of falls into place.”

Fans of the “Housewives” franchise have seen Mellencamp’s accountability program in action, as it was featured on the Bravo reality series when the mom-of-two joined the show last season.

“A lot of [the Housewives] friends have [joined ALL IN by Teddi]. If I’ve met somebody or if they hear about it or if it’s a friend of a friend or assistants, it’s all been interconnected because that’s a huge part of my program. Once you see somebody you know change their life, you want to do the same for yourself.”

And with season nine of the “RHOBH” set to premiere next month, Mellencamp is on the edge of her seat, alongside dedicated viewers, waiting for the episodes — described as "a season of lies” — to air.

“I can say it was a nail-biter for me living it, so I can only imagine what it’s going to be like watching it back."

"It’s so dramatic you can’t even believe it. Extreme highs. Extreme lows. I’m waiting!" adds Mellencamp, who is no longer the newbie this season with Denise Richards signed on.

As for what she thinks of the franchise's newest castmember? “Denise has been a fun new addition," Mellencamp admits. "I love adding different dynamics to the mix. The more women and the more different personality types, the more you learn, the more you grow, the more fun you have, the more drama that can ensue, so it’s been great getting to know Denise."

However, when asked if she’s getting along with Richards and the rest of the ladies, Mellencamp remained tight-lipped, but seemed to hint viewers will see her be more outspoken.

“Last season, I didn’t know anybody really. I'd only met Dorit [Kemsley] a couple of times before being thrown into the group in Vegas. So this year I’m going into it knowing everybody better, and that’s where you're more comfortable and you’re really able to build relationships as opposed when you first meet somebody where you’re treading lightly, getting to know everybody, getting your bearings — at least that's how I am.”

Along with a new co-star, Mellencamp also recently welcomed a soon-to-be family member, with her dad's recent engagement to actress Meg Ryan in November.

“I am so happy,” she gushed.

“They are such an amazing couple, and they’re smart, and they’re funny, and they’re both brilliant. I feel really grateful.”