John Mellencamp says fiancee Meg Ryan is the 'funniest woman' he's 'ever met'

John Mellencamp is opening up about his relationship with Meg Ryan.

“I’m engaged at 67 to a very funny woman,” the Grammy-winning singer gushed to the "Today" show about his fiancee in a new interview published on Thursday.

“Funniest woman I’ve ever met," he added.

Last month, the 57-year-old actress announced her engagement to Mellencamp with an Instagram post featuring a sketch of the pair.

"ENGAGED!" Ryan simply captioned the photo.

MEG RYAN, JOHN MELLENCAMP ENGAGED: A TIMELINE OF THEIR ON-AGAIN, OFF-AGAIN ROMANCE

The couple first started dating in 2011 and were together for three years before going their separate ways in August 2014, according to People. They went on to rekindle their relationship in June 2017.

When asked about his and Ryan's on-again, off-again romance, Mellencamp replied: "One can well imagine, I’m probably not the easiest guy to get along with. So let’s leave it at that."