'RHOBH' star Teddi Mellencamp reveals she suffered multiple miscarriages

Teddi Mellencamp has opened up about her struggle with fertility.

In an Instagram Q&A, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star revealed that she will not be having more children after suffering multiple miscarriages.

“I would love to more than anything,” the 37-year-old said when a fan asked if she’ll be expanding her family. “Most likely no though. I had multiple miscarriages before Cruz and the IVF process was very hard for me and I am not sure I can go through it again.”

Mellencamp, who is mom to Slate and Cruz Arroyave, regularly posts photos and stories of her two kids on Instagram.

“I feel very blessed with the kiddos we have,” she concluded.

The reality star also told Page Six earlier this year that after struggling to lose baby weight from Cruz’s birth, she decided to fully commit to getting fit, which transformed into her career as an accountability coach and the creation of her All In by Teddi Mellencamp fitness program.

She is also stepmom to her husband Edwin’s daughter from a previous marriage.

