Ted Cruz wants a copy of Jim Carrey's latest artwork

Far-left actor and cartoonist Jim Carrey tweeted artwork that depicts Sen. Ted Cruz as the devil, but the Texas lawmaker took it in stride and asked if he could have a copy to hang in his office.

“Ted Cruz, Hellbound Class of 2020,” Carrey captioned the illustration.

JIM CARREY FLOATS CONSPIRACY THEORY THAT TRUMP MAY BE THE FIRST US PRESIDENT TO DEFECT

Cruz took notice and responded to the actor, "Hey @JimCarrey can I get a copy of this for my office?"

Carrey, who has recently portrayed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on “Saturday Night Live,” has posted countless paintings in the style of political cartoons that mocked Trump and his supporters in various ways, including comparing him to cult leader Jim Jones, mocking his Saudi ties and calling his supporters “loyal zombies.”

Back in January, Carrey claimed he was done sharing political cartoons but clearly didn’t stick to his promise.

Speaking with Yahoo Entertainment at a press event to promote the film “Sonic the Hedgehog,” the star-turned-artist revealed that he feels he’s made his point when it comes to sharing paintings that lambast Trump and others like Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Rudy Giuliani.

"To me, that was like a time, and it's been a time, where I just wanted to be the lighthouse that was saying, 'Hey, stay off the rocks, you're headed for the rocks,'" he told the outlet. “We're still headed for the rocks, but I've decided, 'You understand my message, I don't need to be steeped in it anymore.' I think after a while … you get stuck in that kind of stuff."

Carrey did not stick to that plan and has shared political illustrations on a regular basis.

