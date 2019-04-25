Jim Carrey mocks Trump supporters, compares POTUS to cult leader Jim Jones in scathing new painting

Jim Carrey took a shot at supporters of Donald Trump in his latest piece of artwork, which depicts the president as famed cult leader Jim Jones.

Carrey, who typically uses his Twitter as a platform to showcase his politically charged paintings, posted the image that’s highly critical of Donald Trump along with a poem. In it, he compares the president to Jack, the power-hungry character from the book “Lord of the Flies.”

“Let’s all drink a toast to the new king of lies,

and the minions who help him while democracy dies,

and our kids who’ll be taught that the wicked are wise

because Potus was Jack from ‘Lord of The Flies,’” Carrey wrote.

In the image, a bloated-looking Trump sits in a chair with American and Russian flags positioned behind him. His hat reads, “Make Me God” and he appears to be sitting in a wicker chair talking into a microphone. The stage, chair and sunglasses seem designed to make the president look like Jones, who served poison to more than 900 mostly willing participants during the infamous mass suicide in Jonestown, Guyana in 1978.

In the image, men that appear to resemble Senators Lindsey Graham and Mitch McConnell pour red liquid into the mouths of Trump supporters. The pitchers feature the Kool-Aid mascot, another reference to the Jonestown deaths as the poison there was mixed with similar flavoring.

“How much poison are you willing to swallow?!” Carrey concluded his caption.

This isn’t the first time the “Bruce Almighty” star has used the border wall controversy to ding those that remain in support of Trump as “loyal zombies" in reference to his proposed border wall.

Representatives for Carrey did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.