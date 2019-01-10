Jim Carrey slams 'tyrant' Trump Saudi's ties in gruesome painting

Jim Carrey continued his social media onslaught against President Trump and his administration on Thursday, tweeting a gruesome drawing of the "tyrant" president with what appeared to be Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and a man having his arm chopped off.

In his post, the actor, a staunch opponent of the president, accused “tyrants like Trump” of having “demonized” journalists “for doing their jobs.”

“Maybe this year he’ll get a new bone saw for his bday from his pal, the Saudi Slayer, and they can chop up the next body together,” the tweet read. “That’s what ‘fiends’ are for!”

The accompanying image appeared to show Trump using the tool on a person’s arm. Another individual, seemingly the prince, appeared to be holding a light for the president.

Jamal Khashoggi, an activist and Washington Post contributor, was killed at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in October.

In early December, a bipartisan group of six senators introduced a nonbinding resolution stating that bin Salman was “complicit” in his murder. His body was reportedly drained of blood before being dismembered via bone saw.

In a Nov. 20 statement, Trump said it was unclear if the prince was involved in Khashoggi's death. "It could very well be that the crown prince had knowledge of this tragic event,” he said.

“Maybe he did and maybe he didn't!”

Fox New’s Samuel Chamberlain contributed to this report.