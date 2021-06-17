Late Bond girl Tayna Roberts leaves entire estate to common-law husband in handwritten will

Late actress Tanya Roberts left her entire estate to her common-law husband, Lance O'Brien in a handwritten will.

Her publicist Mike Pingel, verified to Fox News that the handwritten document, otherwise known as a "holographic will," is real, was filed on Thursday and was Roberts' last will and testaments.

Roberts died at the age of 65 in January after her death was mistakenly and prematurely reported by her publicist just days earlier. She had been hospitalized in December 2020 after she collapsed while walking her dogs, but her death was not related to coronavirus.

Now, the late star's handwritten will has emerged and it shows that she left everything she owned to O'Brien, who she was married to via common-law – though her note implied there was trouble in paradise.

"I want to leave my house … and all its belongings to my best friend Lance O'Brien - I also leave my two dogs and my Pension Plan check to Lance O'Brien," she wrote, as captured in images obtained by Page Six.

Roberts continued: "I have no reason to live. Nothing will go to my sister Barbara Leary or her son Zack Leary."

Elsewhere in the handwritten doc, the "A View to a Kill" star reiterated that her home and "the easement" would go to her "common-law husband for 9 years."

"The dogs and fish take care of them like I do - if you ever sell the house please find fish lover who won't throw [cigarettes] in the pond otherwise give them to Steve Fish Care."

The actress then left a note directed toward O'Brien himself.

"I know you don't love me but you have been a true friend & for that I'm [grateful]," she wrote. "Have a good life & don't blame this on yourself. I was always [too] sensitive to live in this world."

She signed the will with both of her names, Tanya Roberts, and her birth name, Victoria Blum.

Page Six reports that Roberts' home and pension were worth at least $3 million.

