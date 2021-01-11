Tanya Roberts’ longtime partner hopes to scatter ashes at her favorite Southern California dog walking spot

Tanya Roberts' longtime partner is hoping to spread her ashes near an area she frequented often: her favorite dog walking trail just behind the couple's home in Southern California's Laurel Canyon.

"I’m supposed to pick up the body tomorrow and I’m not sure what the legalities are about spreading her ashes but that’s the plan," Roberts' significant other, Lance O'Brien, told Fox News on Monday.

According to TMZ, Roberts visited the hiking trail with her two dogs five days a week. And O'Brien told Fox News that the "That 70’s Show" star had just visited the trail 48 hours before her death.

"She was just hiking five miles just 48 hours before and then all of this happened so fast so it is a difficult thing to deal with," O'Brien said.

O'Brien also relayed to TMZ that he is planning a celebration of life for his love.

Roberts died of complications stemming from a urinary tract infection on Jan. 4. She was 65.

The one-time Bond girl’s death was prematurely announced by Roberts’ publicist a day prior to the official revelation by O’Brien that she had indeed passed away.

O'Brien told Fox News on Tuesday that Roberts died after being hospitalized for complications of a UTI that he says spread to her kidneys, liver and gallbladder before it "got into her blood."

He further explained that he visited Roberts but was told by doctors that she was close to death. He then informed her publicist that he had "said goodbye" to Roberts, which he believes led to the mix-up.

"It may be just some miscommunication somehow," O'Brien told Fox News of the reporting gaffe.

"Next thing I know, I get home and on my cellphone, there's a [notification] that Tanya Roberts passed away," recalled O'Brien, later adding: "That's the honest-to-God truth, exactly what happened."

He maintained that he is "devastated" about Roberts’ death.

Born in New York as Victoria Leigh Blum, Roberts began a career in modeling before moving to movies with the 1976 horror film "Forced Entry."

The actress appeared in "Charlie’s Angels" in 1980 and went on to star alongside Roger Moore as a Bond girl in the 1985 film, "A View to a Kill." Roberts played Stacey Sutton, an American geologist who becomes a target of the antagonist Max Zorin, played by veteran actor Christopher Walken. The film was Moore's last time playing the iconic role.

However, Roberts was perhaps best known for her role as Midge Pinciotti, the mother of Donna Pinciotti on the hit sitcom "That '70s Show." The character was known for annoying her teenage daughter and her husband with her hilarious naive temperament, often bringing moments of levity to their dramatic household.

Fox News’ Tyler McCarthy, Nate Day and David Aaro contributed to this report.