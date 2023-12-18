Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Taylor Swift's support of Travis Kelce and the Chiefs elicits boos from fans

Taylor Swift supported Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs as they defeated the New England Patriots 27-17

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Usually the recipient of praise and adoration, Taylor Swift was gifted with some hate this holiday season while attending boyfriend Travis Kelce's football game on Sunday.

Swift touched down in Massachusetts and made her way to Gillette Stadium, home to passionate New England Patriots fans, donning a Kansas City Chiefs hat and sweatshirt. When she appeared on the Jumbotron during the game, she quickly became public enemy number one to some in the crowd.

In video shared to social media, fans audibly booed Swift when they saw her on the new 22,000-square-foot screen that was built in the offseason. Also displayed on the screen was a previous quote of the singer's, "Gillette Stadium is the most joyful place on earth." Swift has played multiple soldout shows, including three this past spring, at the stadium in Foxborough. 

Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes and Ashley avignone

Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes and Ashley Avignone cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

One user on X suggested that Swift was predominately lauded by women but jeered at by men. "Taylor Swift makes the Jumbotron during the time out," they wrote. "Crowd goes wild with massive cheers from ladies and discernible boos from dudes."

Photographs from the game show multiple Swift fans dispersed throughout the stands.

  • One woman holds a sign that says "HERE FOR TAYLOR" in the crowd at Gillette Stadium.
    Image 1 of 2

    One woman shared why she was in attendance at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots game. (Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

  • One young girl holds a sign that says "What's football anyway? Ew. Only here to see Taylor." Another girl is wearing a sweatshirt that says "Go Taylors boyfriend"
    Image 2 of 2

    Two young girls in the stands pledged their allegiance to Swift. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

A slew of opinions were offered online about the response to Swift's attendance, with one person writing, "Men just hate seeing a successful woman." Another wrote, "They should be cheering her. Didn’t she add billions to the American economy this year?!?!"

One user suggested that the vitriol was not personal. "Don’t assume this is aimed specifically at her. In the Patriots’ stadium, anyone looking like a Chiefs fan would get booed."

The Patriots organization shared a video of Swift reacting to the noise, sticking out her tongue, flashing a peace sign and blowing a kiss.

Since September, Swift has appeared at nearly all the Chiefs games, home and away. Swift and Kelce first sparked dating rumors when she appeared at Arrowhead Stadium to watch the tight end play in week three. In a recent interview with TIME, Swift disclosed the timeline of their relationship, admitting they were already dating when she showed up to support him.

"By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple," Swift explained. "I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date." 

Donna Kelce in a Travis Kelce jersey and Taylor Swift in a red jacket cheer on the Chiefs from a suite

Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce, Travis Kelce's mother, cheered on the Kansas City Chiefs as they defeated the Chicago Bears during week 3 of the NFL season. This was the first time Swift attended one of her boyfriend's games. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Swift is aware of the attention she garners at the game, telling the outlet, "I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in," she said of photographers. "There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once." 

"I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and p---ing off a few dads, Brads and Chads."

At one point during the third period, Swift got spirited and hurled an expletive when her boyfriend went down in the end zone. She appeared to yell the f-word when Kelce saw contact from Patriots' player Myles Bryant.

Taylor Swift gossips with Brittany Mahomes and her father Scott at the Kansas City Chiefs game at Gillette Stadium

Taylor Swift looked animated as she engaged in a conversation with pal Brittany Mahomes and father Scott Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the New England Patriots. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Swift was accompanied by her father, Scott Swift, a longtime Philadelphia Eagles fan, who also wore Chiefs gear. Brittany Mahomes, the wife of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, joined the "Cruel Summer" singer and her father as well. Pictures showed the trio gabbing as the game kicked off.

The Chiefs defeated the Patriots 27-17.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

