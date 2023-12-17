Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Brittany Mahomes embraces Taylor Swift's 'dads, Brads and Chads' remark with cookie

Swift was upset with a call during the game

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Brittany Mahomes shared a box with Taylor Swift on Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the New England Patriots in Foxborough at Gillette Stadium.

Mahomes appeared to embrace Swift’s "dads, Brads and Chads" critique as she posted a photo on her Instagram Stories showing a cookie with the line emblazoned across the front of it in frosting. The cookie also had two hands forming a "W" in the background.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes cheer

From left to right, Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes and Ashley Avignone cheer after a Kansas City Chiefs touchdown during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 17, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Swift made the remark in an interview with Time magazine earlier this month as she was named the outlet’s Person of the Year for 2023. She talked about the camera always being on her when she was in the suite. She said she was just trying to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

"There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once," she said.

Kelce-Swift fan sign

A fan holds a sign supporting Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs play the Chicago Bears during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

"I’m just there to support Travis," she said. "I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads."

Swift was as animated as NFL fans have seen her at games. While she usually just cheers on Kelce and the Chiefs, she was pretty upset about a non-call on the Patriots during the game.

Travis Kelce waves

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, #87, waves to fans during warm up before the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Dec. 17, 2023. (David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports)

Kelce was trying to get position on a defensive back when he fell down. Swift appeared to be upset in the box and yelled, seemingly wanting a flag, but to no avail.

Kansas City won the game, 27-17.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.