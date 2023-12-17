Taylor Swift travels to Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs Game against New England Patriots

Taylor Swift touched down in Foxborough to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs battle their historic AFC foe in the New England Patriots on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Swift was accompanied by her father, Scott Swift, a longtime Philadelphia Eagles fan, who donned Chiefs gear. This is reportedly his first game of the season.

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, joined the "Cruel Summer" singer and her father as well. Pictures showed the trio gabbing as the game kicked off. Never far apart from her squad, Swift was also seated with a few of her pals, including singer Alana Haim.

At one point during the third period, Swift got animated and hurled an expletive when her boyfriend went down in the endzone. She appeared to yell the f-word when Kelce saw contact from Patriot's player Myles Bryant.

Swift is certainly familiar with Gillette, having performed some of her most iconic concerts there. In video shared to social media, Kelce can be seen walking the hallways of the stadium before kickoff and being greeted by a poster of his girlfriend.

Swift and Kelce first sparked dating rumors in September after she appeared at Arrowhead Stadium to watch the tight end play. In a recent interview with TIME, Swift disclosed the timeline of their relationship, admitting the were already dating when she showed up to support him.

"By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple," Swift explained. "I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."

"I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in," she said of photographers at the games. "There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once." Swift added "I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and p---ing off a few dads, Brads and Chads."

Swift is currently able to travel to support Kelce due to the break in her touring schedule for the international leg of her Eras Tour. She has seen the Chiefs uncharacteristically suffer back-to-back losses.

Fans of Swift and the Chiefs alike were certainly eager to see the popstar, appearing with signs on the sidelines.

Despite all the hubbub, Swift wasn't the only star to appear at Gillette on Sunday. New Jersey native and longtime friend of Patriots' owner Robert Kraft, Jon Bon Jovi also made an appearance to ceremoniously ring the bell before the game started.