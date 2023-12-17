Expand / Collapse search
Taylor Swift travels to Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs Game against New England Patriots

Swift supported her boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Taylor Swift cheers as she watches boyfriend Travis Kelce play football Video

Taylor Swift was spotted cheering for Travis Kelce at his latest football game.

Taylor Swift touched down in Foxborough to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs battle their historic AFC foe in the New England Patriots on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Swift was accompanied by her father, Scott Swift, a longtime Philadelphia Eagles fan, who donned Chiefs gear. This is reportedly his first game of the season. 

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, joined the "Cruel Summer" singer and her father as well. Pictures showed the trio gabbing as the game kicked off. Never far apart from her squad, Swift was also seated with a few of her pals, including singer Alana Haim.

TAYLOR SWIFT, TIME PERSON OF THE YEAR, SAYS TRAVIS KELCE WON HER OVER ON HIS 'NEW HEIGHTS' PODCAST

Taylor Swift gossips with Brittany Mahomes and her father Scott at the Kansas City Chiefs game at Gillette Stadium

Taylor Swift looked animated as she engaged in a conversation with pal Brittany Mahomes and father Scott Swift. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

At one point during the third period, Swift got animated and hurled an expletive when her boyfriend went down in the endzone. She appeared to yell the f-word when Kelce saw contact from Patriot's player Myles Bryant.

Taylor Swift looks animated during the Kansas City Chiefs Game against the New England Patriots with friends, her father and Brittany Mahomes in the suite

Taylor Swift was accompanied by her father Scott, Brittany Mahomes and other friends at the Kansas City Chiefs game. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Swift is certainly familiar with Gillette, having performed some of her most iconic concerts there. In video shared to social media, Kelce can be seen walking the hallways of the stadium before kickoff and being greeted by a poster of his girlfriend. 

Taylor Swift in a sparkly leotard performs on stage at Gillette Stadium

Taylor Swift played three shows at Gillette Stadium this summer while on her Eras Tour. (Scott Eisen/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Swift and Kelce first sparked dating rumors in September after she appeared at Arrowhead Stadium to watch the tight end play. In a recent interview with TIME, Swift disclosed the timeline of their relationship, admitting the were already dating when she showed up to support him.

"By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple," Swift explained. "I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date." 

Taylor Swift claps and cheers for the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium

Taylor Swift looked happy to be cheering on boyfriend Travis Kelce at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

"I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in," she said of photographers at the games. "There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once." Swift added "I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and p---ing off a few dads, Brads and Chads."

Swift is currently able to travel to support Kelce due to the break in her touring schedule for the international leg of her Eras Tour. She has seen the Chiefs uncharacteristically suffer back-to-back losses.

Chiefs fans appear at Gillette Stadium with poster for Taylor Swift

Eager fans of Taylor Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs appeared at Gillette Stadium. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Fans of Swift and the Chiefs alike were certainly eager to see the popstar, appearing with signs on the sidelines.

Despite all the hubbub, Swift wasn't the only star to appear at Gillette on Sunday. New Jersey native and longtime friend of Patriots' owner Robert Kraft, Jon Bon Jovi also made an appearance to ceremoniously ring the bell before the game started.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

