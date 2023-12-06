Taylor Swift, Time Person of the Year, says Travis Kelce won her over on his 'New Heights' podcast

Taylor Swift is finally telling her love story with Travis Kelce in her own words after being named Time's Person of the Year

"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," she divulged to Time. "We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other."

"By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple," she said of her appearance at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sept. 24.

TAYLOR SWIFT'S BOYFRIEND TRAVIS KELCE FINALLY REVEALS HOW THEY MET: 'SHE'LL PROBABLY HATE ME FOR SAYING THIS'

"I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date," she said of theories surrounding the inception of their relationship. At the game, Swift was photographed in a suite looking jovial alongside Kelce's mother, Donna.

TAYLOR SWIFT, TRAVIS KELCE MEET THE PARENTS: WHO'S WHO IN EACH FAMOUS FAMILY

"I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in," the "Cruel Summer" singer said of photographers. "There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once."

Swift was shown over a dozen times on camera during Kelce's game, and has been shown frequently in her subsequent trips to see him play. "I’m just there to support Travis," she added. "I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and p---ing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care," Swift declared. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other."

"Football is awesome, it turns out," Swift joked. "I’ve been missing out my whole life."

I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date. — Taylor Swift

Swift previously dated actor Joe Alwyn. Although their relationship spanned six years, the couple was rarely spotted out together. Public remarks on their relationship were even less frequent.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Last month, in a cover story for WSJ Magazine, Kelce spilled more details about how they met. "I don’t know if I want to get into all of it," he told the outlet, before sharing the coveted information.

"There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: ‘Yo! Did you know he was coming?’" Kelce told the outlet of attending one of Swift's Eras Tour concerts over the summer. "I had somebody playing Cupid."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kelce said he was was not privy to any matchmaking until he received a text from Swift herself. "She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out," he said.

"She’ll probably hate me for saying this, but... when she came to Arrowhead, they gave her the big locker room as a dressing room, and her little cousins were taking pictures... in front of my locker," he revealed of his "in" with Swift's inner circle.