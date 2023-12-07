Taylor Swift's star-studded inner circle after scandal: ‘I didn’t trust anyone anymore’

While Taylor Swift may be a superstar to the world, that doesn't mean she still doesn't face challenges.

In her first interview in years, the 33-year-old icon came clean about everything from dealing with cancel culture to feuding with Kim Kardashian and Scooter Braun, and much more.

"That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before," Swift admitted to Time magazine of her 2016 scandal involving Kanye "Ye" West and then-wife Kim Kardashian over the rapper's song "Famous" and its aftermath.

"I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard," Swift confessed.

TAYLOR SWIFT PASSES BILLIONAIRE STATUS IN MUSIC INDUSTRY ERA OF ARTISTS LOSING MILLIONS

Though she "pushed" people away, Swift has still kept a tight circle of friends over the years, which includes other famous names such as Selena Gomez and Blake Lively, as well as not-so famous names like her childhood friend Abigail.

"There's so much of my friendship with Taylor that people don't know about because we don't necessarily feel the need to post about everything we do," Gomez once told WSJ. Magazine.

"She has showed up for me in ways that I would have never expected. Flown in because I was hurt and was going through something. Stuff that was going on with my family. It's been proven year after year and in every moment of my life that she is one of my best friends in the world. We don't agree on everything, but we respect each other with everything."

Here's a look at Swift's inner circle:

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez and Swift first became pals when they were each dating one of the Jonas Brothers in 2008. They were fast friends and throughout the years have supported each other's careers. Gomez has made appearances on stage with Swift during her tours, including "Speak Now World Tour" and "The Reputation Stadium Tour."

Swift and Gomez have also worked together, with Gomez appearing in the "Bad Blood" music video and Swift on Gomez's cooking show.

TAYLOR SWIFT ACHIEVES BILLIONAIRE STATUS AMID NEW ROMANCE, RECORD-BREAKING TOUR AND ‘1989 (TAYLOR’S VERSION)

Jack Antonoff

Swift has referred to her music producer and friend Jack Antonoff as "one of my best friends in the world." The two first met in 2012 and Antonoff helped Swift transition from country to the pop world with "1989."

Since then, the two have become friends outside their work. Swift recently attended Antonoff's wedding as he married Margaret Qualley.

Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce and Swift met after the NFL star attempted to give her his phone number while attending "The Eras Tour" in July. By September, the two were a couple, Swift revealed after being named Time's Person of the Year for 2023.

Since the two took their relationship public in September, they've traveled around the world to spend time with each other. In November, Travis flew to Argentina to support Swift during the international leg of her tour.

Emma Stone

Emma Stone and Swift have been friends since their teenage years, first meeting in 2008.

"It’s just so important to have people that you trust and Emma and Selena [Gomez] and I, we’ve had so many things in our lives that have changed over the last couple years, but our friendship has stayed the same," Swift told Access Hollywood in 2012. "So that’s really good."

Swift even revealed that the choreographer for "The Eras Tour," Mandy Moore, was recommended by Stone. Moore worked with Stone on "La La Land."

On Wednesday, Swift showed her support for her longtime pal at the premiere of "Poor Things."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner has long been a fan of Swift, but began stepping out with the pop star in September after filing for divorce from her estranged husband, Joe Jonas.

Turner has been staying in a home owned by Swift for the time being, Fox News Digital previously confirmed.

The two have since been photographed out and about multiple times. Turner was photographed joining Swift and friends for dinner in New York. The next day, the group appeared at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey to cheer on Kelce.

Blake Lively

Blake Lively and Swift have been friends since 2015. The pair met up while in Australia and the musician shared a snap of the moment on Instagram at the time.

Since then, the two have remained close and Swift even used a voice recording of Lively's daughter in her song "Gorgeous." The singer-songwriter went on to use all three of Lively's kids' names in her song "Betty" from the album "Folklore": James, Inez and Betty.

The two have also worked together, with Lively directing Swift's music video for the song "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)."

TAYLOR SWIFT, TRAVIS KELCE'S PDA SIGNALS NFL PLAYER IS ‘ENDGAME’ FOR POP STAR: EXPERT

Aaron Dessner

Swift met Aaron Dessner in 2014, but the pair are most known for the singer's folk albums, "Folklore" and "Evermore," released in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dessner has also joined Swift on "The Eras Tour" to perform a few of their songs together.

"It's really hard to describe what it feel like to be raised up on a hydraulic into a stadium of 80,000 fans who have already been experiencing the best concert they have ever seen for two and a half hours, as I would join Taylor onstage toward the end of the show," he recalled to People magazine. "But Taylor was so generous in her introductions and it's really such a special moment for us to be able to play some of these songs acoustically for her fans."

Phoebe Bridgers

Musician Phoebe Bridgers and Swift became friends after the "Wildest Dreams" singer asked her to work together for the "Red (Taylor's Version)" vault track, "Nothing New."

According to Bridgers, she received a random text from Swift that changed everything.

"I got this random text from Aaron Dessner that was really weirdly worded for him," Phoebe told Billboard. "And I was like, ‘What the f--- is this?’ And as I was reading it, I [realized], ‘Oh, my God, it’s from Taylor Swift.'"

Bridgers joined Swift on stage during "The Eras Tour" to perform their song.

TAYLOR SWIFT SEEMINGLY YELLS TRAVIS KELCE'S NICKNAME AT CHIEFS GAME

The HAIM sisters

Swift has been friends with the Haim sisters – Este, Danielle and Alana Haim – for nearly a decade. The trio has also worked with Swift as a feature on the song "No Body, No Crime."

Swift and HAIM performed the song during "The Eras Tour" concerts that the sisters opened for.

"She has always put her friends before herself in every situation," Alana told People magazine. "She’s the kind of friend that checks up on us for weeks after a tough breakup and is a shoulder to lean on."

Abigail

Swift is super close with her childhood friend Abigail. The singer-songwriter wrote "Fifteen" about Abigail for her album "Fearless" and the girls have maintained their friendship into adulthood.

Abigail made an appearance in Swift's documentary, "Miss Americana," and has popped up in multiple music videos throughout the years.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter, who currently opens for Swift on "The Eras Tour," has been a longtime fan of the pop star, but it's unclear when the two actually formed a friendship. Carpenter and Swift were first photographed together at a 2022 MTV VMAs after party.

By June 2023, Swift had announced Carpenter would be joining her on tour.

The two have also been spotted together outside the music world, with Carpenter joining Swift for the Kansas City Chiefs game against the New York Jets.

Brittany Mahomes

Brittany Mahomes is a recent addition to Swift's inner circle. The former soccer player is the wife of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce's best friend and teammate.

Brittany and Swift have been spotted together at a handful of Kansas City Chiefs games, cheering on their respective love interests.

The "Midnights" singer has also appeared on Brittany's Instagram. One post showcased a girls' night Brittany had with Swift and other wives or girlfriends of the Chiefs players.

Brittany and Swift most recently showed up to Kansas City's game against the Green Bay Packers wearing black outfits with red accessories.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP