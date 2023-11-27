Expand / Collapse search
Taylor Swift

Family of Taylor Swift fan who died at Rio concert meets pop star at final show in Brazil

Swift also announced 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' movie will be available to rent Dec 13

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Taylor Swift returned to the stage in Brazil after postponing her second show due to the sweltering heat. A fan died before her first Brazil concert amid the conditions. (@missamaricana / LOCAL NEWS X / TMX)

Taylor Swift has garnered tremendous amounts of praise for every element of her Eras Tour, from setting new ticket sale records to boosting the economy with employment opportunities. 

The singer, who has recently made headlines for her relationship with NFL tight end Travis Kelce, embarked on the international leg of the tour earlier this fall. Nearly two weeks ago, Swift and her community suffered a setback when she announced a young fan had died prior to one of her concerts in Rio de Janiero. 

On Sunday, Swift welcomed the woman's family to her show in São Paulo, per Brazilian newspaper Folha. A picture showed Swift in her dressing room posing with the family of Ana Clara Benevides. They wore shirts with the 23-year-old's face on them.

Taylor Swift in a sparkly bodysuit sings on stage during the Eras Tour

During the Taylor Swift concert in São Paulo, the family of Ana Clara Benevides was in attendance. (Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

The family of Ana Clara Benevides watches Taylor Swift perform.

The family of Ana Clara Benevides watches Taylor Swift perform. (Doquinto/X)

Video from inside the concert showed the visibly emotional family in a private section of the venue.

On Nov. 17, Benevides reportedly fainted prior to attending Swift's concert, dying later at a hospital. Brazil was experiencing an extreme heat wave, making conditions both inside and outside unbearable for many. At one point, Swift even paused her concert to address those in the audience searching for water.

Following the concert, Swift learned of Benevides passing. She took to Instagram to share her heartbreak. "I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this. There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young," she began.

"I’m not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it. I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil," she added. 

Taylor Swift in a blue leotard sings on stage in Brazil

Taylor Swift ultimately postponed her Saturday night concert due to extreme heat conditions. (Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Swift ultimately decided to postpone her Saturday night concert due to the extreme conditions. When she returned to the stage on Sunday, she performed an emotional rendition of her ballad "Bigger Than The Whole Sky," which many believed to be a tribute to Benevides. 

The song includes lyrics, like "Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye/You were bigger than the whole sky/You were more than just a short time."

Taylor Swift in a one sleeved black and red outfit performs in Brazil

Taylor Swift's next stop on her Eras Tour will be in Tokyo. (Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

A representative for Swift did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

Swift's next leg of her international tour dates will be in Tokyo. On Monday, the prolific songwriter announced "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" will be available to rent at home starting Dec. 13, which is also her birthday. The extended version will also include the performances of three songs that were originally cut from the film.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

