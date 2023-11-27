Family of Taylor Swift fan who died at Rio concert meets pop star at final show in Brazil

Taylor Swift has garnered tremendous amounts of praise for every element of her Eras Tour, from setting new ticket sale records to boosting the economy with employment opportunities.

The singer, who has recently made headlines for her relationship with NFL tight end Travis Kelce, embarked on the international leg of the tour earlier this fall. Nearly two weeks ago, Swift and her community suffered a setback when she announced a young fan had died prior to one of her concerts in Rio de Janiero.

On Sunday, Swift welcomed the woman's family to her show in São Paulo, per Brazilian newspaper Folha. A picture showed Swift in her dressing room posing with the family of Ana Clara Benevides. They wore shirts with the 23-year-old's face on them.

Video from inside the concert showed the visibly emotional family in a private section of the venue.

On Nov. 17, Benevides reportedly fainted prior to attending Swift's concert, dying later at a hospital. Brazil was experiencing an extreme heat wave, making conditions both inside and outside unbearable for many. At one point, Swift even paused her concert to address those in the audience searching for water.

Following the concert, Swift learned of Benevides passing. She took to Instagram to share her heartbreak. "I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this. There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young," she began.

"I’m not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it. I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil," she added.

Swift ultimately decided to postpone her Saturday night concert due to the extreme conditions. When she returned to the stage on Sunday, she performed an emotional rendition of her ballad "Bigger Than The Whole Sky," which many believed to be a tribute to Benevides.

The song includes lyrics, like "Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye/You were bigger than the whole sky/You were more than just a short time."

A representative for Swift did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Swift's next leg of her international tour dates will be in Tokyo. On Monday, the prolific songwriter announced "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" will be available to rent at home starting Dec. 13, which is also her birthday. The extended version will also include the performances of three songs that were originally cut from the film.

