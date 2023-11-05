Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Brittany Mahomes spotted in NYC ahead of Travis Kelce's game in Germany

Taylor Swift was spotted Saturday night with an A-list girl squad, including Selena Gomez, Brittany Mahomes and Gigi Hadid.

Swift, who is set to perform more international dates of her Eras Tour next week, was spotted in New York City outside BondST Restaurant in lower Manhattan.

Mahomes is the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Swift, of course, is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Actress Sophie Turner, who has reportedly been staying in Swift's Tribeca pad as Turner's divorce from Swift's one-time ex Joe Jonas continues to progress, also joined the ladies.

Swift was seen leaving the venue, hand in hand with Mahomes, and arm and arm with Gomez, as security kept a watchful eye.

Swift has seemingly merged her celebrity group of friends with the wives and girlfriends (WAGS) of the Chiefs; they are frequently spotted out to dinner or at games together.

The Chiefs will face off against AFC rivals the Miami Dolphins Sunday in Germany.

When asked earlier in the week if Swift would be attending the game in Germany, Kelce declined to say. "When I mention or everybody knows she's at the game…the over/under on my catches kind of goes up and down. The spread goes up and down," the tight end joked with the media. "I don't want to mess with any of that stuff, so I'm just gonna keep it to myself."

Kelce was also asked to clarify the "status" of his relationship, as well as confirm or deny if he is "in love" with Swift.

"I'm gonna keep my personal relationship personal," he answered.

