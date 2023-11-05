Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Brittany Mahomes spotted in NYC ahead of Travis Kelce's game in Germany

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour will resume Nov. 9 in Argentina

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Taylor Swift yells at a security guard mid-performance on Eras Tour Video

Taylor Swift yells at a security guard mid-performance on Eras Tour

While performing her hit song "Bad Blood," Taylor Swift started shouting at a security guard for harassing a fan. (Credit: @brilayfield/@crystallizedbybri / POP NATION /TMX)

Taylor Swift was spotted Saturday night with an A-list girl squad, including Selena Gomez, Brittany Mahomes and Gigi Hadid.

Swift, who is set to perform more international dates of her Eras Tour next week, was spotted in New York City outside BondST Restaurant in lower Manhattan.

Mahomes is the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Swift, of course, is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Actress Sophie Turner, who has reportedly been staying in Swift's Tribeca pad as Turner's divorce from Swift's one-time ex Joe Jonas continues to progress, also joined the ladies.

Taylor Swift in a black shirt and plaid skirt walks into her Noho location as Sophie Turner in jeans and a blue plaid blazer walks behind split Brittany Mahomes in a royal blue jumpsuit and white coat leads Taylor Swift in New York

Taylor Swift arrived to dinner with friends Sophie Turner and Brittany Mahomes. (Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images)

Swift was seen leaving the venue, hand in hand with Mahomes, and arm and arm with Gomez, as security kept a watchful eye.

Series of photos showing Taylor Swift leading Brittany Mahomes (whose hand she is holding) and Selena Gomez whose arm is linked with hers away from crowds of fans as Sophie Turner and Gigi Hadid follow behind

Tayor Swift linked arms with Selena Gomez and held onto Brittany Mahomes' hand as they left their venue. Friends Sophie Turner and Gigi Hadid were close behind. (Getty Images)

Swift has seemingly merged her celebrity group of friends with the wives and girlfriends (WAGS) of the Chiefs; they are frequently spotted out to dinner or at games together. 

The Chiefs will face off against AFC rivals the Miami Dolphins Sunday in Germany.

Taylor Swift walks alongside Brittany Mahomes and Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift holds on tight to her friends Brittany Mahomes and Selena Gomez. (Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images)

When asked earlier in the week if Swift would be attending the game in Germany, Kelce declined to say. "When I mention or everybody knows she's at the game…the over/under on my catches kind of goes up and down. The spread goes up and down," the tight end joked with the media. "I don't want to mess with any of that stuff, so I'm just gonna keep it to myself."

Travis Kelce in a red and yellow Chief's sweatshirt puts his hands in the air during a press conference

Travis Kelce played coy when the media asked him about his relationship with Taylor Swift. (Arne Dedert/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Kelce was also asked to clarify the "status" of his relationship, as well as confirm or deny if he is "in love" with Swift.

"I'm gonna keep my personal relationship personal," he answered.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

