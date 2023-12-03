Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Taylor Swift supports Travis Kelce with Brittany Mahomes by her side

NFL fans caught Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes cheering on Kansas City Chiefs at Lambeau Field

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
close
Taylor Swift supports Travis Kelce with Brittany Mahomes in Green Bay Video

Taylor Swift supports Travis Kelce with Brittany Mahomes in Green Bay

Taylor Swift arrived in style at the Kansas City Chiefs game Sunday with Brittany Mahomes. (Credit: SNAP 180 MEDIA)

Taylor Swift is in her football era.

The "Cruel Summer" singer was spotted at Lambeau Field Sunday night wearing a vibrant red coat ahead of Travis Kelce's game with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Green Bay Packers.

Swift was joined by her new best friend, Brittany Mahomes, for her first game since October. Brittany Mahomes is the wife of Kelce's teammate, Patrick Mahomes.

TAYLOR SWIFT'S REP SHUTS DOWN RUMOR SINGER SECRETELY MARRIED JOE ALWYN

Taylor Swift wears red jacket to support Travis Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs

Taylor Swift arrived in style at  Lambeau Field Sunday night. (SNAP 180 MEDIA)

Taylor Swift smiles from Green Bay Packers game for Travis Kelce

Swift made her way up to a suite at Lambeau Field with Brittany Mahomes. (Stacy Revere)

Taylor was first spotted at a Chiefs game on Sept. 24 to cheer on Kelce. They've since been publicly sharing their adoration for each other online and in public.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

Trending