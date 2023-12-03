Taylor Swift supports Travis Kelce with Brittany Mahomes by her side

Taylor Swift is in her football era.

The "Cruel Summer" singer was spotted at Lambeau Field Sunday night wearing a vibrant red coat ahead of Travis Kelce's game with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Green Bay Packers.

Swift was joined by her new best friend, Brittany Mahomes, for her first game since October. Brittany Mahomes is the wife of Kelce's teammate, Patrick Mahomes.

Taylor was first spotted at a Chiefs game on Sept. 24 to cheer on Kelce. They've since been publicly sharing their adoration for each other online and in public.