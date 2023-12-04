Taylor Swift’s man Travis Kelce gets relationship advice from Lamar Odom after failed Kardashian marriage

Lamar Odom shared advice for NFL star Travis Kelce regarding the tight end's new romance with pop star Taylor Swift.

Odom doled out his words of wisdom as Swift showed up to support Travis at Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs game against the Green Bay Packers.

"My advice would be to be strong and stay by her and be as close to her as possible," Odom told The Messenger. "There are going to be millions of women that want to taste what Taylor Swift is tasting, and it can be overwhelming because we’re men."

"He just has to be strong and stick by his girl and he’ll be alright."

Odom's advice seemingly comes from his own relationship in the spotlight.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star married reality TV star Khloé Kardashian after dating for one month. However, Odom was a serial cheater throughout their marriage.

"Behind the scenes, I put her through s---. Like, s--- that y'all don't know," Odom revealed in TMZ's "Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians." "The s--- y'all know, what y'all think y'all know, it's crazy. But the stories that y'all don't know is, like, really crazy."

Kardashian filed for divorce in 2013, but the official papers weren't signed until 2016.

Since Travis and Swift first took their relationship public, their romance has dominated headlines.

The two were first spotted together after Swift attended a Kansas City Chiefs game on Sept. 24. Swift sat in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium alongside Travis' mom, Donna Kelce.

Swift and Travis have also been photographed enjoying dinner dates together in New York City.

Swift and Travis both traveled to prioritize spending time with each other in recent months. Travis flew to Argentina to support Swift on her "Eras Tour." Meanwhile, Swift has been spotted arriving in Kansas City, Missouri, via her private jet to seemingly spend time with Travis.

Kelce and Swift's public relationship shocked fans, as the "Midnights" singer is notoriously private when it comes to her love life. However, Travis doesn't seem to be afraid of the publicity and often mentions Taylor during his podcast, "New Heights."

In a recent episode, Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, pointed out that Swift had liked an Instagram post on the Kansas City Chiefs' page about the football player being the fastest tight end to reach 11,000 receiving yards.

"Thanks, Tay," Travis said during the podcast, which is hosted by the brothers. "I appreciate you on the Chiefs page supporting."

