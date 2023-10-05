Sophie Turner battles Joe Jonas from Taylor Swift-owned pad, seen with pitbull attorney who represents royalty

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas shocked everyone when they announced their divorce, and things turned ugly immediately. Now, after Sophie accused Joe of "wrongful retention" of their children — a claim he denied — the couple is reportedly in mediation over custody of their daughters.

The "Game of Thrones" actress appears to have added a new heavyweight in her corner, custody attorney Catherine Bedford. The U.K. lawyer, who has represented royalty in the past, was spotted with Turner as the actress exited Taylor Swift's New York City property. Turner has been staying in a home owned by the pop queen, Fox News Digital has learned.

It's unclear if Bedford is part of Turner's legal team, but the attorney has represented major players in the past, including Dubai royalty Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in his legal case against Princess Haya bint Hussein.

Jonas originally filed for divorce in a Florida court Sept. 5.

"After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," the estranged couple later wrote in a joint statement. "There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision, and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Shortly following the divorce announcement, Turner sued Jonas in a New York court over the custody of their two children. She claimed she learned of the divorce filing "through the media." The marriage between Turner and Jonas broke down "very suddenly" following "an argument" that occurred on the "Cake by the Ocean" singer's 34th birthday.

Turner accused Jonas of "the wrongful retention" of their daughters for multiple days. The actress said Jonas' attorney, Thomas J. Sasser, acknowledged that the pop star wouldn't give up the kids' passports or "consent for the children to return home to England."

According to Turner, the couple had previously decided England would be the family's "forever home," but Jonas had the two children with him on his North American tour while the actress worked on a project. Turner had "hesitation" about this "temporary agreement."

At the time, a representative for Jonas released a statement disputing Turner's filing.

"After multiple conversations with Sophie, Joe initiated divorce proceedings in Florida, as Florida is the appropriate jurisdiction for the case. Sophie was aware that Joe was going to file for divorce."

The statement claimed Turner had the children at the time in New York City, and after the two met to discuss custody, they had come to an agreement. However, "less than 24 hours later," Turner informed Jonas she wanted to move the children permanently to the United Kingdom, the representative stated.

Jonas is "seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father, and is, of course, also OK with the kids being raised both in the U.S. and the U.K.," according to the statement.

Despite the tense accusations, a judge approved a four-day mediation for the estranged couple to iron out their issues regarding custody, People magazine reported. Turner's lawyer, Stephen Cullen, promised to go "full hog" to find an "amicable resolution" that works for both parties during a recent court hearing.

Fox News Digital has reached out to representatives for both Jonas and Turner.

While the divorce drama plays out, Turner has been staying in a New York City property owned by Taylor Swift. The "Midnights" singer had her own relationship with Jonas in 2008. The songs "Last Kiss" and "Mr. Perfectly Fine," both written by Swift, are believed to be about their short-lived romance.

These days, Turner seems to have become a part of Swift's girl squad. The two have been photographed out and about multiple times. Turner recently joined Swift, Blake Lively, Brittany Mahomes and others for dinner in New York. The next day, the group appeared at MetLife Stadium in New York to cheer on Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, Swift's rumored new boyfriend.

Swift and Turner "have always liked and respected each other," an insider previously told Entertainment Tonight.

"They are fans of each other and have been friends for a while," the source added. "Sophie doesn't care that Taylor dated Joe. It was so long ago and in the past. Taylor has a good time when she's with Sophie, and they enjoyed some fun girl time together last night."