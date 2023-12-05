Taylor Swift seemingly shouts Travis Kelce's nickname at Chiefs game

Time would tell when Travis Kelce could earn his own pet name from Taylor Swift.

On Sunday night, the "Blank Space" singer appeared to be cheering for her boyfriend "Trav" during the Chiefs game at Lambeau Field in Wisconsin.

Swift, who turns 34 next week, watched Kansas City play the Green Bay Packers from the comfort of a luxury suite alongside her new best friend, Brittany Mahomes.

TAYLOR SWIFT LEAVES TRAVIS KELCE BEHIND TO SEE BEYONCE CONCERT FILM IN LONDON

Blake Bell's wife, Lyndsay Bell, joined the "Back to December" singer and Brittany in their box overlooking the football field.

TAYLOR SWIFT'S PET NAME SHARED BY TRAVIS KELCE AS HE JOKES ABOUT HER LOVE OF ‘TIGHT ENDS’

Brittany, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife, shared a "game day" photo on Instagram with Taylor and Lyndsay wearing matching red coats.

Swift had been a lucky charm of sorts, with the Chiefs winning the last four games Taylor was in the stands.

The fifth time didn't prove to be so fortuitous, with the Chiefs winning streak coming to an end.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Last month, Kelce revealed his own pet name for Swift on the "New Heights" podcast he co-hosts with brother Jason Kelce.

Jason pointed out that Swift had liked an Instagram post on the Kansas City Chiefs' page about Travis becoming the fastest tight end to reach 11,000 receiving yards.

"Thanks, Tay," Travis said. "I appreciate you on the Chiefs page supporting."

"Has she always been a fan of tight end receiving yards?" Jason jokingly asked.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Travis quipped back, "I don’t know if she’s a tight end fan or not. I’ll have to ask her."

Taylor's notoriously private about her relationships, and while their exact timeline is unclear, she was first spotted at a Chiefs game to cheer on Kelce Sept. 24. They've since publicly shared their adoration for each other online and on dates around the world.

Travis traveled to Argentina in support of Swift during her final Eras Tour concerts of 2023. On Nov. 12, Swift changed the lyrics of her song "Karma" to hint at her relationship with Travis.

WATCH: TRAVIS KELCE BLUSHES AS TAYLOR SWIFT CHANGES LYRICS TO KARMA

"Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me," she sang.

Swift has a break for a few months before she brings "The Eras Tour" to Japan Feb. 7-10.

Only time will tell if the Chiefs will be contenders for another championship ring, or if Taylor will be able to make it to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 11 for Super Bowl LVIII.