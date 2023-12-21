Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce didn't buy birthday ring; her friend sets the record straight

Keleigh Teller shut down the rumor Taylor Swift's new opal ring was from her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Keleigh shared a photo and video of the ring, revealing she gave Swift the birthday present.

"Love this ring I had made for my friend, she's bejeweled," Keleigh shared.

As Swift donned the opal ring surrounded by topaz at her 34th birthday party, many speculated the gift was from Kelce, who did not attend either of the pop star's celebrations.

Keleigh also shared a video of Swift trying the ring on as the singer said, "This is unreal, Keleigh. Opal and blue topaz. Wow. This is like a present for Elizabeth Taylor, not me."

Swift kicked off her birthday with Keleigh and her husband, Miles Teller, and Selena Gomez.

The group was photographed at Zero Bond in New York City Dec. 12. Swift stepped out wearing a long tan leather coat with chunky boots and her hair pulled back into a sleek bun. Her customary bright red lipstick was not a part of her look.

Keleigh wore an oversize navy coat with sheer black tights and black boots, while Teller kept it casual in flannel, jeans and a hat.

Swift had another celebration Dec. 13., which Keleigh and Teller also attended.

The singer-songwriter, who spent 2023 on her Eras Tour, gave her 278 million Instagram followers an inside look at the party.

"Can’t believe this year… actually… happened? Thank you for all your beautiful birthday wishes yesterday," she captioned photos of her night, which featured Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, Zoe Kravitz, Sabrina Carpenter and more celebs.

For the occasion, Swift appeared to pay homage to her "Midnights" album by wearing a sequined black dress with a crescent moon and cloud pattern.

Teller and Swift became friends around 2018, and the actor and his wife were cast in the musician's 2021 music video for her song "I Bet You Think About Me."

For the video, Teller is set to marry his bride, played by Keleigh, but he cannot stop thinking about his ex, played by Swift.

