Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce didn't buy birthday ring; her friend sets the record straight

Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh celebrated Taylor Swift's birthday with the 'Midnights' singer

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
close
Taylor Swift walks the carpet at the London premiere of Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' concert film Video

Taylor Swift walks the carpet at the London premiere of Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' concert film

Taylor Swift walked the red carpet at the London premiere of Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' concert film in a shimmering silver gown.

Keleigh Teller shut down the rumor Taylor Swift's new opal ring was from her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Keleigh shared a photo and video of the ring, revealing she gave Swift the birthday present. 

"Love this ring I had made for my friend, she's bejeweled," Keleigh shared. 

As Swift donned the opal ring surrounded by topaz at her 34th birthday party, many speculated the gift was from Kelce, who did not attend either of the pop star's celebrations.

 TAYLOR SWIFT GIVES INSIDE LOOK AT STAR-STUDDED BIRTHDAY PARTY

Taylor Swift's opal ring

Keleigh Teller revealed she gave Taylor Swift an opal ring for the singer's 34th birthday. (Instagram: Keleigh Teller)

Keleigh also shared a video of Swift trying the ring on as the singer said, "This is unreal, Keleigh. Opal and blue topaz. Wow. This is like a present for Elizabeth Taylor, not me."

Keleigh Teller gifted Taylor Swift a ring

Taylor Swift received her opal ring from Keleigh Teller. (Getty Images)

Swift kicked off her birthday with Keleigh and her husband, Miles Teller, and Selena Gomez.

The group was photographed at Zero Bond in New York City Dec. 12. Swift stepped out wearing a long tan leather coat with chunky boots and her hair pulled back into a sleek bun. Her customary bright red lipstick was not a part of her look.

Keleigh wore an oversize navy coat with sheer black tights and black boots, while Teller kept it casual in flannel, jeans and a hat.

Taylor Swift and friends leave Zero Bond in NYC

Taylor Swift, Miles Teller and Keleigh Teller leave Zero Bond in NYC. (Getty Images)

Swift had another celebration Dec. 13., which Keleigh and Teller also attended.

The singer-songwriter, who spent 2023 on her Eras Tour, gave her 278 million Instagram followers an inside look at the party.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Can’t believe this year… actually… happened? Thank you for all your beautiful birthday wishes yesterday," she captioned photos of her night, which featured Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, Zoe Kravitz, Sabrina Carpenter and more celebs.

For the occasion, Swift appeared to pay homage to her "Midnights" album by wearing a sequined black dress with a crescent moon and cloud pattern.

Taylor Swift wears a Midnights dress for birthday

Taylor Swift in NYC Dec. 13 heading to her birthday party. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Teller and Swift became friends around 2018, and the actor and his wife were cast in the musician's 2021 music video for her song "I Bet You Think About Me."

For the video, Teller is set to marry his bride, played by Keleigh, but he cannot stop thinking about his ex, played by Swift.

Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller

Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller spotted in New York City in October. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.

Trending