Taylor Swift gives inside look at star-studded birthday party

Taylor Swift gave fans a behind-the-scenes look into her 34th birthday celebration.

Swift was photographed as she stepped out in style wearing a sparkling mini dress to celebrate turning 34 with her best friend, Blake Lively. Now she's sharing photos of the actual party for her 278 million Instagram followers.

"Can’t believe this year… actually… happened? Thank you for all your beautiful birthday wishes yesterday," she captioned photos of her night – which featured Lively, Gigi Hadid, Zoe Kravitz, Sabrina Carpenter and more celebs.

Swift's longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff was also in attendance as the group presented the singer-songwriter with a cake that read, "birthday girl of the year."

Swift appeared to pay homage to her "Midnights" album for the night by wearing a sequined black dress with a crescent moon and cloud pattern. Lively stayed on theme in a black leather midi with a towering pair of Christian Louboutin laced-up boots.

The singer's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, was not pictured at the party. The Kansas City Chiefs play the New England Patriots on Sunday, and it is unclear if Kelce is in town or nearby.

Swift kicked off her 34th birthday with Selena Gomez along with Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Teller. The trio was photographed at Zero Bond in New York City on Tuesday night.

Swift stepped out wearing a long tan leather coat with chunky boots and her hair pulled back into a sleek bun. Her customary bright red lipstick was not a part of her look.

The pop star also celebrated her birthday by releasing "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" on streaming for fans to rent. Fans had only been able to watch the concert film at theaters since Oct. 13.

"I had the time of my life fighting dragons with youuuu," Swift captioned a promotional video. "Celebrate 34 with me by watching The Eras Tour (Extended Version) including ‘Long Live,' ‘The Archer’ and ‘Wildest Dreams’ at home!"

"PS troll me all you want about my excessive and literal millennial emoji use but A) no one’s prouder to be a millennial and B) it’s my bday and today I am exempt!" she added with a birthday cake emoji.

Swift closed out a record-breaking year with her birthday on Dec. 13. She launched "The Eras Tour" in March, the first tour to gross over $1 billion, according to Pollstar's 2023 year-end charts.

Swift also released two more of her re-recorded albums, a project she started on in 2019 – "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" and "1989 (Taylor's Version)."

She received six Grammy nominations and was named Time magazine's Person of the Year.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.