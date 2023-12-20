Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce smitten over Patriots fans' treatment of Taylor Swift despite boos from 'Brads and Chads'

Kelce had 5 catches for 28 yards in the Chiefs' win

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 19 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 19

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Taylor Swift may have heard some boos from New England Patriots fans on Sunday, but Travis Kelce could only hear cheers at Gillette Stadium when they showed his girlfriend on the video board.

Kelce recalled the moment during the Chiefs’ 27-17 win in the latest episode of his "New Heights" podcast.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Travis Kelce leads the Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce heads out onto the field before the game. (Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

"They showed Taylor at the game, and you don’t see an entire home team fanbase go insane for somebody wearing the opposite team’s colors. Just shows you how amazing that girl is," he said on the podcast he hosts with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

The tight end admitted there may have been some "Brads and Chads" booing but "for the most part everybody was f---ing screaming their tail off for her."

FROM OUTKICK: AARON RODGERS WON’T PLAY IN 2023 BUT EYES TWO MORE SEASONS AS JETS QB AND MUCH MORE

Travis Kelce out of the tunnel

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce walks onto the field before the game. The Chiefs beat the New England Patriots, 27-17. (Danielle Parhizkaran/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

"I was trying to keep it cool. I was like, ‘Don’t show your cards, don’t show your cards.’ It was fun."

Swift played a few shows at Gillette Stadium over the summer and may have even turned Bill Belichick into a Swiftie as he praised her for performing in the pouring rain.

TAYLOR SWIFT DIDN'T DROP F-BOMB DURING CHIEFS GAME BUT MAY HAVE COME CLOSE, EXPERT LIP READER SAYS

Kelce was captured before the game admiring a billboard of Swift in the tunnel of Gillette Stadium before the game started.

The Chiefs grinded out a win over the Patriots sans a typical performance from Kelce on the field. The Chiefs star had five catches for 28 yards.

Taylor Swift cheers on Chiefs

Taylor Swift, second from left, Brittany Mahomes and Ashley Avignone are jubilant during the first half of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He has been held without a touchdown for the last four games. He has not had more than 100 yards receiving since their 31-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.