Taylor Swift kicks off birthday with Selena Gomez, Miles Teller

Taylor Swift kicked off her 34th birthday celebrations with Selena Gomez and Miles Teller on Tuesday night.

Swift turned 34 on Wednesday, closing out her record-breaking year as a pop artist.

The "Midnights" singer-songwriter was photographed at Zero Bond in New York City with some of her closest friends as fans await what her boyfriend and NFL star Travis Kelce might have up his sleeve. There are reports he will throw her a big party tonight.

While Kelce was not in attendance Tuesday night, Swift stepped out wearing a long tan leather coat with chunky boots and her hair pulled back into a sleek bun. Her customary bright red lipstick was not a part of her look.

Gomez, 31, wore an all-black ensemble with black ankle boots. Teller and his wife Keleigh joined the group for the night.

Gomez has been friends with Swift since the two were teens and previously revealed there was more to their friendship than meets the eye.

"There's so much of my friendship with Taylor that people don't know about because we don't necessarily feel the need to post about everything we do," Gomez once told WSJ. Magazine.

"She has showed up for me in ways that I would have never expected. Flown in because I was hurt and was going through something. Stuff that was going on with my family. It's been proven year after year and in every moment of my life that she is one of my best friends in the world. We don't agree on everything, but we respect each other with everything."

Teller and Swift became friends around 2018, and the actor and his wife were cast in the musician's 2021 music video for her song, "I Bet You Think About Me."

For the video, Teller is set to marry his bride – played by Keleigh – but he cannot stop thinking about his ex – played by Swift.

It is unclear what other birthday plans are in the works for Swift, who released "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" on streaming in honor of the big day. Fans had only been able to watch the concert film at theaters since Oct. 13.

Swift shared a post on social media in honor of the moment.

"I had the time of my life fighting dragons with youuuu," Swift captioned a promotional video. "Celebrate 34 with me by watching The Eras Tour (Extended Version) including "Long Live" "The Archer" and "Wildest Dreams" at home!"

"PS troll me all you want about my excessive and literal millennial emoji use but A) no one’s prouder to be a millennial and B) it’s my bday and today I am exempt!" she added with a birthday cake emoji.

Kelce reportedly "wants to throw the best party possible" for Swift in New York City. "Money is not an object," a source told Us Weekly.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end gave Swift a shout-out during the Dec. 13 episode of his podcast, "New Heights," that he hosts alongside his brother, Jason Kelce. The two discussed the rise in sales of each of their jerseys in the United Kingdom since Kelce began dating Swift.

"A lot of Swifties over there in the U.K.?" Jason asked.

"There's gotta be," Kelce responded. "Only reasonable solution to all of this."

Jason went on to joke that maybe the Swifties had mistaken him for his brother, leading to the spike in his jersey sales as well.

"No, they're all Kylie Kelce fans," Travis responded, referring to the Philadelphia Eagles star's wife. "Shout-out to Kylie, shout out to Taylor. Thank you guys."

