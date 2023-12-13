Taylor Swift turns heads with Blake Lively at birthday celebration in New York

Taylor Swift made the whole place shimmer on her birthday.

The billionaire singer was ready to paint the town red and stepped out in style wearing a sparkling mini dress to celebrate turning 34 with her best friend, Blake Lively.

Swift appeared to pay homage to her "Midnights" album by wearing a sequined black dress with a crescent moon and cloud pattern. Lively stayed on theme in a black leather midi with a towering pair of Christian Louboutin laced-up boots.

TAYLOR SWIFT KICKS OFF BIRTHDAY WITH SELENA GOMEZ, MILES TELLER

Taylor wore a sparkling necklace to match a pair of diamond earrings, while Blake opted for a pair of thick gold hoops with her ensemble.

Swift's friendship with Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds runs deep. The trio have spent summers together at Swift's Rhode Island retreat, and in her 2020 "Folklore" album, Taylor revealed the name of Blake and Ryan's third daughter on the track "Betty."

She also added the names of their other two children, Inez and James, into the song.

Her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, wasn't pictured arriving with the girls. The Kansas City Chiefs play the New England Patriots on Sunday, and it's unclear if Kelce is in town or nearby.

Swift was surrounded by a few of her favorite people when the clock struck midnight, though. Selena Gomez, Miles Teller and wife Keleigh joined the "Back to December" singer at celebrity hot-spot Zero Bond.

She bundled up in a light brown leather trench coat and wore her dark blonde hair tied back in a bun. Instead of her usual bright red lipstick, Taylor opted for a classic pink shade.

Taylor's notoriously private about her relationships, and while their exact timeline is unclear, she was first spotted at a Chiefs game on Sept. 24. She admitted in a recent Time interview that they actually began dating long before she appeared in the stands.

"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," she said. "We started hanging out right after that. So, we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other."

She added, "By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple."

For her own birthday, she celebrated the release of "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" on streaming networks exactly two months after the film debuted in theaters.

"I had the time of my life fighting dragons with youuuu," Swift captioned a promotional video. "Celebrate 34 with me by watching The Eras Tour (Extended Version) including "Long Live" "The Archer" and "Wildest Dreams" at home!"

"PS troll me all you want about my excessive and literal millennial emoji use but A) no one’s prouder to be a millennial and B) it’s my bday and today I am exempt!" she added with a birthday cake emoji.