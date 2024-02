Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have proven themselves to be the "ultimate power couple."

The two cemented their status by pushing their egos aside and supporting each other in any way they can, relationship experts told Fox News Digital. The NFL tight end arrived back in the states this weekend after traveling to Australia to watch Swift perform two nights of her Sydney "Eras Tour" stop.

Prior to his Australia trip, Swift traveled straight to Las Vegas from Tokyo to watch the Kansas City Chiefs tight end play in the Super Bowl this month. The pop star had performed four concerts back-to-back before boarding a jet back to America.

She appeared on the field with Kelce following his team's big win, where the two shared an intimate moment.

"Thank you for coming, baby. Thank you," Kelce was heard saying to Swift in a snippet of the CW’s "Inside the NFL" as the couple embraced. "Thank you for the support. Thank you for coming."

"Oh, I cannot believe that," Swift said to Kelce in disbelief. "I can’t believe you. How did you do that?"

"Taylor and Travis have a unique relationship where they both encourage each other's egos or public personas," celebrity matchmaker Alessandra Conti told Fox News Digital. "They have a clear admiration and genuine respect for what the other has built. Taylor is the princess of the entertainment industry whereas Travis is the king of the sports world."

Kelce and Swift debuted their relationship at the Sept. 24 Kansas City Chiefs game. The two met in July and had quietly hung out, establishing the status of their relationship before taking it public.

Swift attended many – if not all – of Kelce's football games to follow as she was on a break from her "Eras Tour." Meanwhile, as soon as the Kansas City Chiefs star had a bye week, he flew to Argentina to support Swift as she performed.

"Taylor and Travis are at the beginning of a relationship and genuinely seem to be falling in love with one another. They want to be with each other as much as possible to continue to build their relationship," family law attorney Sophie Jacobi-Parisi told Fox News Digital. "Taylor, in the middle of a world tour, and Travis, just coming off a Super Bowl-winning season, are both indisputably extremely busy people."

"The fact that they are making time for one another in the middle of these eras sends a message that their relationship is a priority," the partner at Blank Rome added. "This is a wonderful way to build a strong foundation because both understand that the other has an enormous career and fame and are willing to go above and beyond to support it. The mutual sacrifices made to be with one another are a good start to a long-lasting relationship while also truly enjoying the exciting time of being newly in love."

Kelce's support of Swift makes their love story "more compelling" as they grab the attention of fans everywhere.

"There are many examples of amazing women who support their famous husbands’ careers at the sacrifice of their careers and egos. For example, Brittany Mahomes (wife of Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes) is almost never referred to by the press as a retired professional soccer player and founder and co-owner of a National Women’s Soccer League team. The fact that Travis seems to appreciate the gravity of Taylor’s career, talent and fame makes their love story more compelling," Jacobi-Parisi said.

She said Kelce's actions indicate that while he loves his career, he knows that Swift "is the real story here."

"His ability to set aside his ego to be Taylor’s partner, which means showing up to concerts around the world to be with her, dealing with nonstop paparazzi, and giving her the space to write new music, suggests that he is in this for the long haul."

Swift and Kelce's "complementary" levels of success allow them to support each other because they aren't competing against each other.

"As the ultimate power couple, they are different but complementary," Conti said. "They are not in competition because they are coming from two totally different industries. They both absolutely put their egos or public personas aside when they are supporting each other, and it is clear that they are both thrilled when the other experiences success."

"Being a power couple only works if the man revels in his partner's successes rather than feeling emasculated by them," she noted. "Travis is a fabulous example of a secure, healthy, masculine man with a healthy level of confidence."

Brand expert Eric Schiffer noted Swift has seemingly competed with some of her previous romances. The singer-songwriter has dated other musicians, including John Mayer and Harry Styles. Most recently, she was in a six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn, an indie actor from London.

"The great thing with them versus Taylor's past relationships … is that there's no competition. Taylor has no desire to play in the NFL. I'm sure if she did, she'd probably be good there, too," Schiffer said. "And while Travis likes to take the mic and sing, that's not a career path that anyone expects him to do."

Due to their success being in separate industries, Swift and Kelce avoid the "death trap" other relationships fall into: "[Competition] creates resentment and animosity in those that may not be as successful as ... their partner," Schiffer said.

With Swift and Kelce, what you see is what you get, the brand expert told Fox News Digital. This makes it easy for the couple to put aside their "public personas."

"The interesting thing about Travis and Taylor is that their public personas map really closely to who they are," Schiffer said.

"Their authenticity is a key piece of their brand and what you see from a public perspective is ... largely who they are, where other stars are meticulous and strategic and scripted at all points publicly."

