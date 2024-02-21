Taylor Swift gets visit from Travis Kelce in Australia amid 'Eras Tour': report

Travis Kelce is on his way to visit Taylor Swift amid her international "Eras Tour."

Swift has been in Australia since Kelce's big Super Bowl win. Now, the NFL star is traveling to Sydney to support the pop star, according to Entertainment Tonight. Kelce took off Tuesday evening from Los Angeles with a pit stop in Hawaii overnight.

Kelce's dad hinted at the NFL star's Australia trip in an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald.

"Well, look, we spoke after the Super Bowl, and I asked him, are you going to take off for Sydney, and he seemed keen," Ed Kelce told the outlet. "He said he’d really like to see Sydney and Singapore, but he wasn’t sure because he has commitments."

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end attended a golf tournament earlier this week in Las Vegas, according to Ed.

Meanwhile, Swift traveled to Sydney from Melbourne — where she took the stage in front of 288,000 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The capacity of the stadium is 96,000, which is the largest crowd she's played for in her career, and she did it three nights in a row.

Swift is now scheduled to play four back-to-back shows from Friday through Monday in Sydney at the Accor Stadium.

Next, she'll travel to Singapore before getting an extended break through most of March and all of April.

Swift enjoyed a night out in Sydney on Monday with "The Eras Tour" opener Sabrina Carpenter. The two ate dinner at Pellegrino 2000. Swift wore a corset top paired with a brown pleated skirt, while Carpenter wore a red dress for the outing.

Kelce and Swift debuted their relationship at the Sept. 24 Kansas City Chiefs game .

"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," Swift previously revealed in an interview with Time magazine.

"We started hanging out right after that," she added. "So, we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard-launch a first date."

Since then, Swift and Kelce have gotten close and spent time meeting each other's families.

"She’s probably the most famous person in the world, but she doesn’t seem like it, she’s so warm and so gracious," Kelce's father told the outlet.

Swift's parents seem to be fond of Kelce as well, with Scott and Angela attending Kansas City Chiefs games to watch the football star play.

"Scott played college football, so he was right into it; I think he likes that his daughter is dating a football player and not a musician," Ed Kelce noted with a laugh.

