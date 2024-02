Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Taylor Swift made it clear to thousands of fans in Sydney that Travis Kelce is her man.

This week, Kelce traveled to Australia to be with his pop star girlfriend, and he supported her by attending one of her "Eras Tour" stops. During the concert he attended, she acknowledged him while singing her song "Willow" – with the lyrics "I'm begging for you to take my hand, wreck my plans, that's my man," she pointed to the Kansas City Chiefs player.

In a fan-recorded video, Swift can be seen slightly bending over and extending her hand at "that's my man," seemingly pointing directly to Kelce.

She acknowledged him again during another song, "Karma." As she did during a November concert in Argentina, she changed the original lyrics of "Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me" to "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me."

Before the concert, Swifties took note of Kelce entering the stadium. Flanked by an entourage, he waved and smiled to excited fans. He was wearing a simple blue T-shirt, allowing his accessories to stand out – in true Swift fan fashion, he was wearing several friendship bracelets on his wrist.

Another video shows the athlete waiting for Swift after the show is over. Some fans lingered in the stadium and cheered when she made an additional appearance, then cheered louder when she greeted Kelce with a big kiss. The two then walked off together.

After winning the Super Bowl on Feb. 11 with Swift in the audience cheering him on, Kelce made the trip to Sydney. Just ahead of the news that he had gone to be with her, his father, Ed Kelce, said in an interview that he wanted to visit her while she was on the international leg of her tour.

"Well, look, we spoke after the Super Bowl, and I asked him, are you going to take off for Sydney, and he seemed keen," he told The Sydney Morning Herald. "He said he’d really like to see Sydney and Singapore, but he wasn’t sure because he has commitments."

The "Cruel Summer" singer is scheduled to play six shows in Singapore beginning March 2. It is unclear if Kelce will be able to travel with her there, but the couple seems to be making the most of their time together in Sydney.

The two were seen visiting the local zoo this week. Australian outlet 9News reported that they held hands as they took in the sights and also took some time to feed kangaroos.