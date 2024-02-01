Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love is 'like watching a romantic comedy,' fashion expert says

When Taylor Swift appeared at her first Kansas City Chiefs game in September, she made it known who she was rooting for: Travis Kelce.

She's since shown her love in various ways, be it through spoken word when she changed the lyrics to "Karma," attending a dozen of his games throughout the season, or on date nights in New York City.

Swift Sundays have become her vehicle of choice to make her most public displays of support. Fashion expert Ashley Calagana exclusively told Fox News Digital that while Swift is usually delicate with her style, there's nothing understated about the way Taylor has chosen to show her love for Travis.

The "Lover" singer was spotted wearing a slew of Kelce apparel at the AFC Championship game last month when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens.

"It's a big statement because she was so closed off with her last relationship and to openly support Travis… it's like watching a romantic comedy play out in real life," Calagana said.

"Taylor is a master of supporting her new boyfriend with subtle yet stand-out pieces that make a big statement. She could also teach a masterclass in mixing high-end fashion with approachable pieces that everyone can afford. I love that she can wear both Foundre, Cathy Waterman, Louboutin, and also be able to add in jewelry from BaubleBar."

Swift was spotted on the field for the first time last week wearing a BaubleBar "Chiefs Necklace" from the WEAR by Erin Andrews collection. The gold pendant chain retails for $43.99.

"As co-founders of BaubleBar, seeing Taylor's choice to wear our necklace as a show of support for Travis is extremely exciting," Amy Jain and Daniella Yacobovsky exclusively told Fox News Digital.

"Our brand is about statement-making styles that create joy. Seeing Taylor embody this spirit in her style choices and weave together pieces that speak to her and tell her story is really what our brand is all about."

Donna Kelce reportedly gave Swift the $14 EV & Co. ring she wore to the Chiefs vs. Ravens playoff game featuring a tiny version of Kelce's No. 87 jersey.

"We gifted Donna some [styles]. We know that she loved our earrings," EB & Co. owner Emily Bordner told KMBC. "We wanted to gift her even more Kelce-themed products. So, we sent those to her and then we were hoping that she would give them to Taylor. And she did."

Swift showed off the miniature jersey on her index finger while flashing her glitter manicured nails as she kissed Travis on the field following his big win.

Featured on her left wrist was another ode-to-Trav: a $6,360 diamond tennis bracelet featuring their initials.

Travis reportedly approached Wove Made Inc. Jewelers for the 14K yellow gold piece that includes 4.62ctw of lab-grown diamonds, and was designed by Michelle Wie West, according to People magazine.

His gift was a nod to the friendship bracelets that brought their romance to life last year. While chatting with his brother Jason on their "New Heights" podcast last year, Travis gave insight on attending "The Eras Tour" in Kansas City, and his missed connection with the "Anti-Hero" singer.

"I was a little butt-hurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her. If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets," Kelce said of the handmade jewelry Swifties commonly pass out to each other at shows.

"And I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it."

While Taylor's jewelry made a statement, her fashion choices have also sent messages, like the Easter eggs she hides in music videos, lyrics and social media shares.

Last month, Kristin Juszczyk, wife of San Francisco 49ers Kyle Juszczyk, went viral when she sent Swift and Brittany Mahomes their own Kansas City Chiefs coats made of Kelce and Mahomes' jerseys.

"An honor of a lifetime!!!!!" Kristin caption an Instagram clip. "Thank you @taylorswift & @brittanylynne."

"Not only does she support her beau, but she also loves to support her friends, like Gigi Hadid and the beautiful crimson sweater from her brand Guestin Residence," Calagana said. "Taylor wears her heart on her sleeve."

She added, "She's very calculated with her outfit choices down to even her smallest jewelry details. She'll support the biggest names and the smallest brands. The one thing we love about her is that she wears what she loves and never goes out of style."