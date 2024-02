Taylor Swift's man, Travis Kelce, is just saying "yes" to their romance.

Kelce was celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win (again) with his teammates in Las Vegas on Saturday, but his superstar girlfriend was not far from his mind.

The 34-year-old was seen dancing and singing along to Swift's 2008 hit song "Love Story" in a video captured by XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas.

Kelce had a water bottle in his hand which he used as a microphone for the lyrics, "It's a love story, baby just say yes."

TAYLOR SWIFT SINGS TO TRAVIS KELCE, KISSES HIM AT SYDNEY STOP OF HER 'ERAS TOUR'

WATCH: TRAVIS KELCE SINGS ALONG TO TAYLOR SWIFT'S SONG 'LOVE STORY'

He continued to dance to the song with his arm raised as the crowd at the club cheered.

The tight end also hung out in the DJ booth with Marshmello to sing his anthem, "Fight for Your Right" by the Beastie Boys, and he and his teammates appropriately sang along to Queen's "We Are The Champions."

TAYLOR SWIFT'S 'CURATED' HOLLYWOOD IMAGE IS 'BLUEPRINT' FOR TRAVIS KELCE'S TINSELTOWN DREAMS

This was the second time in two weeks that Kelce was in Vegas. He and Swift partied together at XS following the Chiefs' big win on Feb. 11.

The 34-year-old singer shared some fun from their night, posting her first video featuring Kelce on her TikTok. "Accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life," the "Cruel Summer" singer captioned the video.

APP USERS CLICK HER FOR VIDEO

The video showed her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, sitting in a booth while the group got bottle service. Swift's dad took a drink and then shook his head, laughing as someone filmed.

Swift also added text to the video that read, "It's a friends and family party they said. Bring your parents they said."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Swift has also been giving her man a few shout-outs while on her "Eras Tour."

During the concert he attended in Sydney, she acknowledged him while singing her song "Willow" – with the lyrics "I'm begging for you to take my hand, wreck my plans, that's my man."

In a fan-recorded video , Swift can be seen slightly bending over and extending her hand at "that's my man," seemingly pointing directly to Kelce.

WATCH: TAYLOR SWIFT KISSES TRAVIS KELCE AFTER FIRST SYDNEY SHOW OF ERAS TOUR

She acknowledged him again during another song, "Karma." As she did during a November concert in Argentina , she changed the original lyrics of "Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me" to "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER